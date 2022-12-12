WATCH: New York Tenors clips with crowd of more than 600 at Christmas show at Salesianum School in Wilmington

WATCH: New York Tenors clips with crowd of more than 600 at...

WILMINGTON — More than 600 people arrived at Salesianum School for the “Magic of Christmas” show by the New York Tenors Dec. 11.

Tenors Daniel Rodriguez, Andy Cooney and Christopher Macchio – joined for part of the show by soprano Deirdre Masterson – performed more than two dozen songs including many Christmas favorites.

Christ the Teacher Catholic School choir performed two songs to open the show.

The concert benefited Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington.

The trio jump-started the crowd with “Sleigh Ride” and “Silver Bells” and stirring renditions of “It came upon midnight clear” and “Sing of Mary.” Among other popular numbers were “O Holy Night” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” “I’ll be home for Christmas” and “Adeste Fideles.”

Macchio, a classically trained tenor from the Manhattan Schools of Music, got the clapping crowd involved with a raucous version of “Funiculi.” Rodriguez, the former New York City police officer who won acclaim for performances immediately after Sept. 11, 2001, wowed the audience with “God Bless America.” Cooney, a favorite on the Irish American music scene, performed “Angels we have heard on high.”

The Big Apple Ensemble provided the musical accompaniment.