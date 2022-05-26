2022 Diocese of Wilmington Summer Weekend Mass Guide

2022 Summer Weekend Mass Guide

Delaware Atlantic Vacation Area

Lewes, St. Jude the Apostle, 152 Tulip Drive, 302-644-7300

Saturday 4 p.m. in church

Sunday 7, 8:30, 10:30 a.m.

Rehoboth Beach, St. Edmond, King Charles & Laurel Streets, 302-227-4550

Saturday in church: 4 p.m. year round & 5:30 p.m. 5/28-9/25

Sunday in church: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 4:30 p.m. year round. In church hall: 9 & 10:30 a.m. 5/29-9/12 7:30 a.m. 5/29 and 7/3-9/4. (Quiet Mass,) Rehoboth Elementary School (500 Stockley St): 9 a.m. 5/28-9/4

Bethany Beach, St. Ann 691 Garfield Pkwy., (Route 26) 302-539-6449

Saturday 4 p.m.

Sunday 7:30, 10:30 a.m. Additional Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. during summer.

Frankford, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Mission of St. Ann) Route 17, 302-539-6449

Saturday 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 9 & 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Spanish)

Harrington, St. Bernadette (Mission of St. John the Apostle) 109 Dixon St., 302-398-8269

Saturday 4 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.

Milford, St. John the Apostle, 506 Seabury Ave., 302-422-5123

Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 9 & 11 a.m.; 6 p.m. (Spanish)

Georgetown, St. Michael the Archangel 202 Edward St., 302-856-6451

Saturday 4:30 p.m. (Spanish), 7 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m., noon (Spanish)

Oak Orchard (Millsboro), Mary, Mother of Peace, 30839 Mount Joy Road, 302-856-6451

Saturday 4 p.m.

Sunday 7:30 & 11 a.m.

Chesapeake Bay Vacation Area

Galena, St. Dennis, 153 N. Main Street, 410-648-5145

Saturday 5 p.m. Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day weekends only

Sunday 8 a.m. Spanish 11 a.m.

Chestertown, Sacred Heart 508 High Street, 410-778-3160

Saturday 4 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.

Rock Hall, St. John (Mission of Sacred Heart) Main St., 410-778-3160

Sunday 8 a.m.

Centreville, Our Mother of Sorrows 301 Chesterfield Ave., 410-758-0143

Saturday 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 7:30, 9:15 & 11:30 a.m.

Queenstown, St. Peter the Apostle (Mission of Our Mother of Sorrows) 5319 Ocean Gateway, 410-758-0143

Saturday 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 7:30 a.m.

Kent Island (Chester), St. Christopher 1861 Harbor Drive, 410-643-6220

Saturday 5 p.m., 7 p.m. (Spanish)

Sunday 7, 9 & 11:15 a.m.

Easton, Saints Peter & Paul 1210 S. Washington St., 410-822-2344

Saturday 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 (Spanish)

Sunday 8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

St. Michaels, St. Michael (Mission of Saints Peter & Paul) 109 Lincoln Ave., 410-822-2344

Saturday 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 10:30 a.m.

Cordova, St. Joseph (Mission of Saints Peter & Paul) 13209 Church Lane, 410-822-2344

Sunday 8 a.m.

Cambridge, St. Mary Refuge of Sinners 1515 Glasgow St., 410-228-4770

Sunday 8 a.m. & 6 p.m. (Spanish)

Golden Hill, Mary Star of the Sea (Mission of St. Mary Refuge of Sinners) Route 335, Church Creek, 410-228-4770

Saturday 4 p.m.

Secretary, Our Lady of Good Counsel 115 Main St., 410-948-4300

Saturday 5 p.m.

Sunday 10:30 a.m.

Salisbury, St. Francis de Sales 535 Riverside Dr., 410-742-6443

Saturday 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 7:30, 10:30 a.m. and noon, 5 p.m. (Bilingual English/Spanish)

Maryland Atlantic Vacation Area

Ocean City, St. Andrew (Seasonal Mission of St. Luke), 144th St. & Sinepuxent Ave., 410-250-0300 (Open 7/3-9/5)

Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 7:30 a.m.

Ocean City, St. Luke 100th Street & Coastal Highway, 410-250-0300

Saturday 4 & 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Ocean City, Holy Savior (Mission of St. Mary Star of the Sea), 1705 Philadelphia Ave., 410-289-0652

Saturday 5:15 p.m.

Sunday 9 & 11 a.m. (June 26-Sept. 4)

Ocean City, St. Mary Star of the Sea 200 Talbot St., 410-289-0652

Sunday 7 a.m.

Ocean Pines, St. John Neumann 11211 Beauchamp Road, 410-208-2956

Saturday 4 p.m. • Sunday 9 & 11 a.m.

For confessions and daily Mass times at all parishes, call the parish offices.