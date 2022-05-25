Clergy appointments in the Diocese of Wilmington announced by Bishop Koenig

Official Appointments



Retirement

The Reverend John A. Grasing is granted retirement from active ministry.

Episcopal Vicar

The Very Reverend Glenn M. Evers is appointed Vicar for Clergy. This is in addition to his appointments as Pastor of Saint Joseph, Wilmington and diocesan Director for Cultural Ministries.

Pastors

The Reverend Monsignor David F. Kelley, V.C. is appointed Pastor of both Holy Family, Newark, and of Resurrection, Wilmington.

The Very Reverend Mark A. Kelleher is appointed Pastor of Saint Joseph, Middletown. This is in addition to his appointment as diocesan Vicar for Retired Priests.

Associate Pastors

The Reverend Brennan H. Ferris is appointed Associate Pastor of both Church of the Holy Cross, Dover, and Immaculate Conception, Marydel.

The Reverend John A. Lunness is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint Francis de Sales, Salisbury.

The Reverend Lance S. Martin is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint Luke, Ocean City.

The Reverend Manohar Salla is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint Edmond, Rehoboth Beach.