Bishop Koenig at Cathedral of St. Peter: ‘Pope Francis reminded us that those who aspire to greatness must focus on the needs of others’

Bishop William E. Koenig, Bishop Emeritus W. Francis Malooly and several priests from the Diocese of Wilmington celebrated a memorial Mass for Pope Francis April 28 at the Cathedral of St. Peter.

“As we gather in this period of mourning, let’s be grateful for the gift of the life of Pope Francis and entrust him to the care of the loving God,” Bishop Koenig said to more than 100 people gathered for the midday Mass.

The pontiff died April 21 in his residence, the Casa Santa Marta. His funeral Mass was April 26.

“The resurrection of Jesus is indeed the basis of our hope,” Pope Francis said in a message at Easter, the day before he died.

“Christ is risen!” Pope Francis said. “These words capture the whole meaning of our existence, for we were not made for death but for life. Easter is the celebration of life! God created us for life and wants the human family to rise again! In his eyes, every life is precious! The life of a child in the mother’s womb, as well as the lives of the elderly and the sick, who in more and more countries are looked upon as people to be discarded.”

Bishop Koenig said Pope Francis left us with the clear message of taking care of those in need.

“I can’t help but be grateful the way Pope Francis didn’t just read the words of Jesus, but with the love of Jesus,” the bishop said. “Having meals with homeless, helping people suffering from disabilities, Pope Francis reminded us that those who aspire to greatness must focus on the needs of others.”

“Let us be especially grateful that Pope Francis by his words and actions told us that God loves us,” Bishop Koenig said. “Let us live the life that Jesus would have wanted.”