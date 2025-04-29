Saint Mark’s High School rebounds for lacrosse win at Ursuline Academy: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s found itself trailing Ursuline, 4-0, in their lacrosse matchup on April 28 at Serviam Field, but the Spartans rebounded and left with a 16-11 victory.

The Raiders stunned the Spartans early with the barrage of goals, even stretching the lead to five, 6-1, late in the first quarter. But Saint Mark’s rebounded with two markers toward the end of the quarter, and they controlled play the rest of the afternoon.

Led by Katie Hanich (St. John’s-Holy Angels Parish), the Spartans inched back into the game. They scored late in the first half to tie the score, 9-9, at the break. They did so with Quinn Carney and Lauren Daly controlling the draws, and they got solid goaltending from Allison Simione.

Saint Mark’s defense held Ursuline to two second-half goals. Raiders goalie Lucy Copeland kept her team in contention with 10 saves.

Hanich led the Spartans with six goals, while Cate Jones (St. Margaret of Scotland Parish) added four. Kayla Raimondi and Marcy Kappes each had a pair. Saint Mark’s (5-3) plays its fourth straight road game on Wednesday at Smyrna at 4 p.m.

For the Raiders, Olivia O’Hara had five goals, and Julianna Lenz had three. Ursuline (2-7) takes on Padua on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse.

Photos by Mike Lang.