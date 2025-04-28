State championship hopefuls meet in boys Catholic high school sports in Diocese of Wilmington this week

It’s another hectic week on the boys’ spring high school sports docket. Saint Mark’s and Salesianum renew acquaintances with a prime-time battle, and Archmere hosts a cross-state lacrosse showdown. Other teams are angling for postseason bids, with state tournament action just around the corner.
It’s always a good idea to double-check the schedule and venue policies before heading out for an afternoon or evening of scholastic athletics.
Baseball
Monday, April 28
Archmere (6-5) at Wilmington Friends (5-5), 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul (0-11) at Park, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 29
Wilmington Charter (1-10) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-8), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Saint Mark’s (10-1) at Salesianum (9-2), 6 p.m. Saint Mark’s visits Kenney Diamond at Fusco Field for the first time. The Spartans suffered their first loss over the weekend at Conrad, while the surging Sals knocked both Conrad and Cape Henlopen from the ranks of the unbeatens. The Spartans have relied on a solid pitching staff, while the Sals had 19 hits in their win at Cape.
Wednesday, April 30
St. Vincent Pallotti at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 1
Archmere at Red Lion (9-1), 4 p.m.
Friday, May 2
Ss. Peter and Paul at Chapelgate Christian, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 3
Ss. Peter and Paul at Delmarva Christian (3-3), 10:30 a.m.
Caesar Rodney (9-2) at Archmere, noon
St. Georges (4-4) at Saint Mark’s, noon
Salesianum at Smyrna (1-9), noon
Brandywine (5-5) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3 p.m. at Canby Park
Lacrosse
Monday, April 28
Ss. Peter and Paul (7-7) at St. John’s Catholic Prep, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 29
Archmere (7-1) at Delaware Military (2-7), 3:45 p.m.
Concord (1-5) at Saint Mark’s (3-2), 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 1
Delaware Military at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Cape Henlopen (8-2) at Archmere, 4 p.m. The Auks host the Vikings in a battle between teams with aspirations of a deep state tournament run. Both have multiple scorers, but the battle to watch may be in goal. Mason Trench of Cape and Zidane Brena of the Auks are among the state’s best.
Friday, May 2
Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 3
Archmere at Wilmington Friends (8-0), 11 a.m.
Manheim Township (Pa.) at Salesianum (6-1), noon
Tower Hill (1-7) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Easton at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday, April 28
Archmere (7-2) at Tatnall (2-6), 3:45 p.m.
Salesianum (13-2) at Mount Pleasant (5-5), 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, April 30
Archmere at Conrad (5-5), 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 1
Salesianum at Brandywine (5-5), 5 p.m.
Newark Charter (3-7) at Saint Mark’s, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, May 2
Archmere at Middletown (6-4), 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 3
Wilmington Charter (10-1) at Salesianum, 12:30 p.m. Last year’s state title match participants renew acquaintances in a lunchtime matchup. Both the Force and the Sals bring the hits, with Ido Rosenblatt leading Wilmington Charter and Andrew Mahoney among the Sals’ attackers.
Tennis
Monday, April 28
Salesianum (4-3) at Brandywine (7-1), 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul (6-4) at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 29
Wilmington Friends (3-5) at Archmere (8-1), 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at St. John’s Catholic Prep, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 1
Salesianum at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, May 2
Wilmington Charter (6-1) at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.
Concord (5-2) at Salesianum, 3:45 p.m.
Track
Tuesday, April 29
Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Catholic Conference championship, Abessinio Stadium
Wednesday, April 30
Archmere and St. Elizabeth at Diamond State Athletic Conference championship, 2 p.m. at Newark Charter High School
Friday, May 2
Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Hoka Henderson Invitational, 1 p.m. at West Chester Henderson High School (Pa.)