State championship hopefuls meet in boys Catholic high school sports in Diocese of Wilmington this week

It’s another hectic week on the boys’ spring high school sports docket. Saint Mark’s and Salesianum renew acquaintances with a prime-time battle, and Archmere hosts a cross-state lacrosse showdown. Other teams are angling for postseason bids, with state tournament action just around the corner.

It’s always a good idea to double-check the schedule and venue policies before heading out for an afternoon or evening of scholastic athletics.

Baseball

Monday, April 28

Archmere (6-5) at Wilmington Friends (5-5), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-11) at Park, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29

Wilmington Charter (1-10) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-8), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Saint Mark’s (10-1) at Salesianum (9-2), 6 p.m. Saint Mark’s visits Kenney Diamond at Fusco Field for the first time. The Spartans suffered their first loss over the weekend at Conrad, while the surging Sals knocked both Conrad and Cape Henlopen from the ranks of the unbeatens. The Spartans have relied on a solid pitching staff, while the Sals had 19 hits in their win at Cape.

Wednesday, April 30

St. Vincent Pallotti at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 1

Archmere at Red Lion (9-1), 4 p.m.

Friday, May 2

Ss. Peter and Paul at Chapelgate Christian, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Ss. Peter and Paul at Delmarva Christian (3-3), 10:30 a.m.

Caesar Rodney (9-2) at Archmere, noon

St. Georges (4-4) at Saint Mark’s, noon

Salesianum at Smyrna (1-9), noon

Brandywine (5-5) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3 p.m. at Canby Park

Lacrosse

Monday, April 28

Ss. Peter and Paul (7-7) at St. John’s Catholic Prep, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29

Archmere (7-1) at Delaware Military (2-7), 3:45 p.m.

Concord (1-5) at Saint Mark’s (3-2), 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 1

Delaware Military at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Cape Henlopen (8-2) at Archmere, 4 p.m. The Auks host the Vikings in a battle between teams with aspirations of a deep state tournament run. Both have multiple scorers, but the battle to watch may be in goal. Mason Trench of Cape and Zidane Brena of the Auks are among the state’s best.

Friday, May 2

Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Archmere at Wilmington Friends (8-0), 11 a.m.

Manheim Township (Pa.) at Salesianum (6-1), noon

Tower Hill (1-7) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Easton at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday, April 28

Archmere (7-2) at Tatnall (2-6), 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum (13-2) at Mount Pleasant (5-5), 4:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30

Archmere at Conrad (5-5), 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 1

Salesianum at Brandywine (5-5), 5 p.m.

Newark Charter (3-7) at Saint Mark’s, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, May 2

Archmere at Middletown (6-4), 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Wilmington Charter (10-1) at Salesianum, 12:30 p.m. Last year’s state title match participants renew acquaintances in a lunchtime matchup. Both the Force and the Sals bring the hits, with Ido Rosenblatt leading Wilmington Charter and Andrew Mahoney among the Sals’ attackers.

Tennis

Monday, April 28

Salesianum (4-3) at Brandywine (7-1), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (6-4) at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29

Wilmington Friends (3-5) at Archmere (8-1), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. John’s Catholic Prep, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 1

Salesianum at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, May 2

Wilmington Charter (6-1) at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.

Concord (5-2) at Salesianum, 3:45 p.m.

Track

Tuesday, April 29

Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Catholic Conference championship, Abessinio Stadium

Wednesday, April 30

Archmere and St. Elizabeth at Diamond State Athletic Conference championship, 2 p.m. at Newark Charter High School

Friday, May 2

Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Hoka Henderson Invitational, 1 p.m. at West Chester Henderson High School (Pa.)