Bishop Koenig, brother priests celebrate 2025 Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in the Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

Chrism Mass April 15 at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Almost all of the priests in the Diocese of Wilmington joined Bishop William E. Koenig and Bishop Emeritus W. Francis Malooly
for the annual Chrism Mass April 15 at Church of the Holy Cross.
The Christian liturgy has adopted the Old Testament usage of anointing kings, priests and prophets with consecratory oil because they prefigured Christ, whose name means “the anointed by the Lord.”
Similarly, the Chrism is a sign that Christians, incorporated by Baptism into the Paschal Mystery of Christ, dying, buried and rising with him, are sharers in his kingly and prophetic priesthood and that by confirmation they receive that spiritual anointing of the spirit who is given to them.
The sacred Chrism, consecrated by the bishop, is used to anoint the newly baptized, to seal the candidates for confirmation, and to anoint the hands of priests and the heads of bishops at their ordination, as well as in the rites of anointing at the dedication of churches and altars.
Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Chrism Mass April 15 at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig in recessional April 15 at the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Malooly processes April 15 at the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Priests seated April 15 before the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The choir April 15 during the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Priests prepare for processional April 15 before the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Priests prepare for processional April 15 before the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Priests prepare for processional April 15 before the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig greets priests April 15 before the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig greets priests April 15 before the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig with Knights of Columbus at the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig greets deacons at the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The processional April 15 at the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Priests prepare for the processional April 15 at the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Columbiettes at the Chrism Mass April 15 at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Priests in the recessional April 15 at the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Priests in the recessional April 15 at the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Priests in the recessional April 15 at the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Priests in the recessional April 15 at the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Priests in the recessional April 15 at the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Seminarians assist at the Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover April 15.