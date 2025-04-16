Saint Mark’s High School wins first baseball road game behind Cole Sims’ standout performance: Photo gallery

NEW CASTLE — Cole Sims threw a complete game with seven strikeouts, and the Saint Mark’s offense had two big innings in an 11-1 six-inning baseball win on a blustery day at William Penn on April 15. It was the Spartans’ first game on the road after six home games.

Through four innings, Sims faced just two batters over the minimum. He hit a batter in the first inning and allowed his first hit, an infield single, in the third. The host Colonials did not have multiple runners reach base until the fifth. With one out, Michael Baker singled and Christian Figueroa-Colon walked, but consecutive force outs at second base on plays by Spartans shortstop Ryan Flasinski erased any threat.

By that time, the Spartans had already built a 7-0 lead. Owen Duffy drove in a run in the first before Saint Mark’s put up five in the third.

Gavin Metrinko (St. Mary of the Assumption Parish) led off the third with a double, and Tyler Sinko lined the first pitch he saw into right field. Chase Thornton reached on an error as Metrinko scored, and a walk to Joe Santoro loaded the bases. Duffy knocked in two with a single to left, and Sinko later scored on a single by Zach Pruitt (St. John the Beloved Parish). Aidan Lehane drove in the final run of the inning on a fielder’s choice.

Saint Mark’s added four more in the sixth. Thornton singled to score Metrinko, and Santoro knocked in Sinko, who had reached on an error. Pruitt continued his big day at the plate with a single to bring home the Spartans’ final two runs.

William Penn loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the sixth, and Noah Currier scored on a groundout for the team’s lone run. Sims got the second out on strikes, and he fielded a comebacker to the mound to wrap up the game.

Pruitt had three hits and knocked in four runs to lead the Saint Mark’s offense. Duffy had multiple hits and runs batted in, and Santoro was on base three times and scored each time. Thornton also scored three runs. The Spartans (7-0) visit Sussex Tech on April 22 at 4 p.m.

For the Colonials, Currier had two hits and scored the lone run. William Penn (4-3) will meet Delaware Military on Thursday night at 6:30 at Frawley Stadium.

Photos by Mike Lang.