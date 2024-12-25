Bishop Koenig celebrates Christmas Mass at St. Christopher and Saints Peter and Paul along Eastern Shore of Maryland

Bishop Koenig spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrating Mass at two parishes along the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Christmas Eve Mass was at St. Christopher Church in Chester, Maryland at Kent Island.

On Christmas morning, the bishop traveled to Easton, Maryland, where he celebrated Mass at Saints Peter and Paul.

“As we celebrate Christmas this year, I especially pray that the Christmas Hope of those shepherds may be a virtue that permeates this day and the coming year,” the bishop wrote in his Christmas greeting.

“It is a hope that does not disappoint. It is a hope that ‘dwells as the desire and expectation of good things to come, despite our not knowing what the future may bring,'” (Spes Non Confundit, 1).