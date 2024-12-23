The hope of the shepherds reminds us of a far greater and lasting hope — English and Spanish greetings from Bishop Koenig

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

“Let us go, then, to Bethlehem to see this thing that has taken place

which the Lord as made known to us” (Luke 2:15b).

The timeless story of the shepherds leaving their flocks in the fields and going in haste to find, as the Angel had announced to them, Mary and Joseph, and the newborn Jesus lying in the manger is proclaimed in Churches throughout the world on Christmas morning. Generations of prophets foretold it. John the Baptist called people to prepare for it. Mary consented to it. And now the shepherds set out in the Hope of encountering the newborn King.

As we celebrate Christmas this year, I especially pray that the Christmas Hope of those shepherds may be a virtue that permeates this day and the coming year. On Christmas eve this year, Pope Francis will mark the beginning of the Jubilee Year of 2025 by flinging open the Holy Year Door in St. Peter’s Basilica. Hope, our Holy Father tells us, is the central message of this special year of grace. It is a hope that does not disappoint. It is a hope that “dwells as the desire and expectation of good things to come, despite our not knowing what the future may bring” (Spes Non Confundit, 1).

Many times we relegate “hope” to being something we wish will happen such as nice weather or a particular achievement or success. We hope for something that will seemingly bring us happiness. Our hope in these instances is based on this or that outcome. The Hope of the Shepherds reminds us, however, of a far greater and lasting Hope. It is a confident expectation and an unwavering awareness of the presence of God. It is the great revelation that in God becoming human we have become “partakers of the divine nature” (2 Pet. 1:4). It is upon Jesus that the Shepherds fix their gaze and it is He who is the reason for their Hope.

As we celebrate Christmas this year and as we go forth into the Jubilee Year of 2025, may we entrust ourselves ever more to Jesus Christ. May our Hope ever deepen. And may we, in the words again of Pope Francis, be “firmly anchored in the hope born of grace, which enables us to live in Christ and to overcome sin, fear and death” (Spes Non Confundit, 25).

With prayers for a Blessed Christmas and New Year, I am,

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend William E. Koenig

Bishop of Wilmington

En Espanol

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo

“Vayamos, pues, a Belén, y veamos este acontecimiento, que el Señor nos ha hecho conocer.” (Lucas 2:15b).

La historia eterna de los pastores que dejando sus rebaños en el campo y van a toda prisa a buscarlos, tal como el Ángel les había anunciado a ellos, María y José, y el recién nacido Jesus acostado en un pesebre es proclamado en las iglesias atraves del mundo en la mañana de navidad. Generaciones de profetas lo predijeron. Juan el Bautista llamo a la gente a prepararse. María, también consintió. Y ahora los pastores se ponen en marcha en la esperanza de encontrarse con el rey recién nacido.

Como celebramos este año, yo especialmente ruego para que la esperanza de navidad de esos pastores sea una virtud que penetre en estos días y los años venideros. En la víspera de navidad de este año, el Papa Francisco marcara el comienzo del Año del Jubileo 2025, abriendo de una vez, las Puertas Sagradas de la Basílica de San Pedro. Esperanza, es lo que nos dice nuestro Santo Padre, es el mensaje central de este año especial de gracia. Es una esperanza que no defrauda. Es una esperanza que “habita como el deseo y la expectativa de buenas cosas llegan, a pesar de que no sepamos lo que el futuro pueda traer.”

Muchas veces relegamos la esperanza a ser algo que quisiéramos pasara como tener buen clima o como alcanzar algo o tener éxito, que aparentemente nos traiga felicidad. Nuestra esperanza en estos casos está basada en este o aquel resultado.

Sin embargo, la esperanza de los pastores nos recuerda de una esperanza más grande y duradera. Es una expectativa segura y de firme conciencia inquebrantable de la presencia de Dios. Es la gran revelación que en Dios se hace humano, nosotros nos hemos convertidos en “participes de la naturaleza divina”. Es en Jesus, en quien el pastor fijo su mirada y quien es El la razón de su esperanza.

Como celebramos la navidad este año y vamos al año del Jubileo 2025, nos entramos en nosotros mismos más a Jesucristo. Que nuestra esperanza se profundice cada vez más y que nosotros, en las palabras del Papa Francisco, estemos firmemente anclados en la esperanza nacida de gracia, que nos capacita a vivir en Cristo y nos ayuda a vencer el pecado, el miedo y la muerte.

Con oraciones por una bendita navidad y un Año nuevo, yo estoy,

Fielmente suyos en Cristo.

Obispo William E. Koenig

Obispo de Wilmington