Bishop Koenig homily at Marian Pilgrimage: Join Mary in contemplating, gazing upon Christ, significant mysteries of our faith

Below is the homily delivered by Bishop Koenig at the 2023 Diocese of Wilmington Marian Pilgrimage.

It has been a special joy to be with you today on our diocesan pilgrimage to the National Basilica of the Immaculate Conception and to now gather at the Eucharist, the source and summit of our lives as disciples of Christ.

United in Christ

Several months ago, I issued a Pastoral Letter entitled, United in Christ. In it, I especially reflected on how we as individual disciples of Christ, as parishes, as groups of parishes or deaneries and as a diocese are all one since we are United in Christ. Today, as religious, laity and clergy, we come from varied places in Delaware and the Eastern shore of Maryland, from various cities and towns, from farmlands and shores. As we gather around our altar today, United in Christ, let us be of one mind and heart, and let us praise and thank God for the many graces that bring us together and let us and ask God to continue forming us into one Body, one Spirit in Christ.

Our Lady of the Rosary

This year we are also especially blessed to gather on the day that the Universal Church celebrates the Memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary. If back in the sixteenth century, Father Brian Lewis, who organized our pilgrimage, had anything to do with selecting today, October 7, as the date of this Memorial, I thank him. Regardless of Father Lewis’ involvement, let us be mindful that in a special way we are also united today with all of our Catholic brothers and sisters throughout the world in looking to Mary, our Blessed Mother, as our intercessor and guide, as the Model of the Church and our Heavenly Mother.

On this day in honor of Mary under the title of Our Lady of the Rosary, I invite you to reflect upon how, in praying the rosary, we are especially joining Mary in contemplating and gazing upon Christ and the significant mysteries of our faith. I invite you to reflect on two “whats” of this gaze: what this gaze is and what this gaze does.

The contemplative gaze of the Rosary

Let us start with what this contemplative gaze is. We live in a world where information and ideas can move so incredibly fast. An idea goes “viral” and someone becomes an overnight sensation. Through the marvels of modern conveniences and transportation we can do chores around the house in the morning, complete a list of errands in the afternoon and get together with friends in the evening. I recall as a kid growing up, there was a cartoon character named Ricochet Rabbit who would bounce off objects yelling “bing-bing-bing.” While hopefully none of us are literally bouncing off objects, are there not times when we can feel that we are bouncing from one thing to another? And in this world where we at times find ourselves, we look to Mary as the one who does not bounce but gazes. We especially see this in St. Luke’s Gospel. Recall how St. Luke describes the Blessed Mother’s reaction to the shepherd’s report of how angels had revealed to them that a Messiah had been born in the city of David. Everyone was amazed at this report, says St. Luke. But then he adds: “And Mary kept all these things, reflecting on them in her heart.” Or recall what happened when Jesus, at the age of 12, got separated from Mary and St. Joseph. They find him several days later in the temple and he is listening and asking questions of the teachers. St. Luke tells us that people were astounded at Jesus’ questions and answers. But then Luke zeroes in on Mary. And in reaction to Jesus’ words and actions that day, we read: “and his mother kept all these things in her heart.”

What is the contemplative gaze? It is joining Mary in reflecting upon Jesus and the mystery of God’s love. And the rosary is one of the greatest ways that we do this. Its meditative quality enables us to not just be doing things and be in constant motion but it draws us into just standing or sitting or kneeling with our Blessed Mother and gazing with her upon Christ and the “greatness of the Lord.” Is it any wonder that the rosary was St. John Paul II’s favorite prayer?

The fruit of our contemplative gaze

And so, if the what of our contemplative gaze is joining Mary through the rosary as she gazes and reflects upon the mystery of God’s love, we then ask, what does this loving gaze do? And we turn very simply to today’s readings. The first reading comes from the time in Mary’s life after the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus. She is gathered with the Apostles and others in an upper room. They, most importantly, have “devoted themselves with one accord to prayer.” How must they be feeling? Perhaps anxious and worried. Perhaps fearful and confused. Perhaps tired and wrung out. Undoubtedly, however, Mary’s presence is reassuring. And instructive. She sits in expectation and openness. She looks to God. And what about the Gospel? Mary is a young girl who is being asked to consent to being to the mother of “the son of the most high” whose name shall be Jesus. Something beyond anything imaginable is being asked of her. And her response? “May it be done to me according to your word.” And with Mary’s yes, with her fiat, the new Light of salvation dawns. As we join Mary through the rosary in a contemplative gaze of the mysteries of God’s love, we are strengthened when we are anxious and worried, fearful and confused, tired and brought low. We are strengthened in being able to say “yes” to God’s plans and not just to our own desires. This happens when a student stands by a classmate who is being ridiculed. Or parents sacrifice their desires for the well-being of their child. Or a spouse works a monotonous job to provide for one’s family. Or a young person commits his or her life in service to the Church. Or forgiveness is offered to someone who has been hurtful. In many ways, what gazing with Mary at the Mysteries of God’s loves does is it enables us to see God, people and events of the world that surround us as Mary saw them and in doing so it enables us to be strengthened in saying “yes” to God’s will as Mary said “yes.”

Let us join Mary in contemplation and action

May we not only look to our Lady of the Rosary today, but may we join our Lady of the Rosary in beholding the sorrowful, joyful, glorious and luminous mysteries of God’s manifest love. And in joining Mary in her loving gaze, may we live like Mary the mystery of God’s love.