A day in the life of Seton Center: Catholic Charities, those who care step up for people in need — Jennifer Trager

By Jennifer Trager

Catholic Charities

I’d like to share a story of an amazing day when we see all the hard work from people come to a spectacular ending.

After a young mother and her daughter found themselves in a homeless shelter, they were then displaced when that shelter closed unexpectedly. I saw partner agencies work together to ensure that they had shelter at a local hotel.

Then I saw partner agencies at work together to help this single mother work through the barriers to attain housing. And on this day, we were able to see this single mother move into housing and have a place for her and her daughter to be safe. And have chairs to sit in, beds to sleep in and a kitchen table and chairs to eat at, while an air conditioner (also donated) was running on this dead-of-summer day.

This didn’t happen only because agencies were committed to the things that they said they would do, but we all walked hand-in-hand with this young single mother, while she maneuvered through issues and concerns while doing the work.

And on this day, we will see how the community has rallied behind her as well to ensure that she doesn’t just move into an empty space but has the things and means to start functioning as a single mother should.

These are the reminders that some people do seek better. And some will put in the work.

And I’m reminded that this is exactly why I work where I do … because someone committed themselves a long time ago to walk with me through the mess, to see me through and encourage me along the way.

An amazing day.

Here is how it came to be.

Earlier this year, I was forwarded an email from Wilmington that a family wanted to donate to Catholic Charities Seton Center. I contacted the sender to find out that his father had volunteered at Seton for many years and was part of the Knights of Columbus. His father had died and they were in the process of emptying the house and wanted to know if Seton could benefit from some of the items.

We scheduled a time to meet and pick up (not something we typically do but it felt like the right thing to do, considering the history). We picked up many household items that went directly into our Thrift Store and planned on talking again when they returned. And return they did, asking about furniture and collectables, etc.

I went down again and walked through the house confirming what we could take. This was difficult as they had a house full of furniture that I needed to turn away because we just don’t have the space.

In the meantime, the above situation happened and another difficult situation presented with another mother and we knew that we would be housing them. So, I decided we would take as much furniture as we could to help these mothers when the time came.

The following week we were assisting the other mother, with her 17-year-old son, move in to housing with a couch, chair, dining room table and beds because even though “we don’t do that type of thing” we made it work so they could hopefully not be overwhelmed with a new space and no “things,” but more importantly, to remind them that good people/agencies do still exist and truly walk their talk.

All that is to say … I love where I work and am thankful to have the opportunity to do the things I do. And I will continue to frustrate some with my wild and outlandish dreams that don’t always have plans attached.

But there isn’t always a blueprint and the minute we stop being flexible, we start being a barrier.

Anyway, I hope this made some of you smile on this day.

Jennifer Trager is program manager of Eastern Shore social services, Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities.