Bishop Koenig invocation at Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer inauguration: ‘We beseech you, O Lord, to pour out your abundant blessings’

DOVER — Seating capacity at Delaware State University’s DeLauder Theatre is 937 and with several people standing around the rim, nearly 1,000 were present for what organizers described as the nation’s first gubernatorial inauguration held at an historically black college or university.

The swearing-in of Delaware Gov. Matthew S. Meyer and Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay happened Jan. 21 moments after Bishop William E. Koenig of the Diocese of Wilmington offered the invocation.

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude and hope,” the bishop said. “We are grateful for our nation’s electoral process and for raising up leaders willing to serve. We are grateful for the past eight years of leadership and committed service rendered by our former governor, the Honorable John Carney. We are grateful for the many blessings bestowed upon the First State.”

The event was held indoors, thankfully, as temperatures in the middle teens had people shaking off the cold as they entered the theater. Tony Allen, president of Delaware State, greeted the gathering and hosted the event that included the 287th Army Band of the Delaware National Guard and the Delaware State Police Color Guard.

Adria Windish, a student at Cape Henlopen High school, offered a rendition of the state song, “Our Delaware.”

“We now turn to you, O God of power and might, wisdom and justice,” Bishop Koenig said. “It is through you that authority is rightly administered, laws are enacted and judgment is decreed. We beseech you, O Lord, to pour out your abundant blessings upon Governor Meyer and Lieutenant Governor Evans Gay, as well as their spouses and their families. As they accept the responsibilities of our state’s highest offices, may the light of your face shine upon them.

“May they, in the words of Micah the Prophet, do what the Lord requires of them and act justly, love mercy and walk humbly with God. May the wisdom bestowed upon King Solomon be imparted upon them and by this gift may they, in the words of Pope Francis, see with eyes of God. And may the admonition that the greatest amongst us is the one who serves the needs of others guide their actions and strengthen their resolve.”

Rev. Ronald W. Whitaker II offered a blessing before Meyer took the oath of office. Rabbi Nick Renner of Congregation Beth Shalom delivered the benediction.

The ceremony was twice halted briefly as supporters of Palestinians shouted out to Meyer from the upper balcony.

Meyer, a former elementary school teacher, said he wasn’t flustered by the disruptions.

“I was a sixth- and seventh-grade math teacher,” Meyer said. “It’s par for the course.”

Bishop Koenig urged elected officials to be most mindful of the less fortunate.

“Keep them always faithful to their solemn pledge and the ongoing work of building a state that seeks to be a place of freedom and justice, fairness and opportunity,” Bishop Koenig said. “May they have a special compassion for the most vulnerable: the poor, the marginalized, the frail elderly, the powerless child, the lost and forgotten. May they and all who are entrusted to guard our political welfare discharge their duties with integrity and ability.

“And lastly, Lord, may we who are gathered here today join with all our brothers and sisters throughout the State of Delaware and be blessed in the knowledge and sanctified in the observance of your holy law,” the bishop said. “May we be preserved in the peace the world cannot give; and, after enjoying the blessing of this life, be admitted to those which are eternal.”