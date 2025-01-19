St. Elizabeth High School boys basketball stuns Dover High School with fourth-quarter comeback: Photo gallery

DOVER – The St. Elizabeth boys basketball team traveled to Dover on Jan. 28 for a showdown at high noon between the teams ranked second and third, respectively, by Delaware Live Sports. Early in the third quarter, it was looking like a lost trip for the Vikings, who trailed, 36-19, after a free throw from Tarrance Williams.

A driving layup by the smallest player on the floor, the Vikings’ DeShaun Holden, provided a boost to St. Elizabeth. They found their offense and turned up the defensive pressure, and they got out of the state capital with a thrilling 50-48 win.

The teams were tied at 17 in the middle of the second quarter when Dover made its move. JayVion Dennis drained a three-point shot, and he followed that with a back-door layup. Tashaun Allen scored after an offensive rebound, and Chase Little made two free throws to push the Senators’ lead to 26-17 with 1:52 to go in the half. They increased the lead to 11 by the break.

The beginning of the second half didn’t look any better for St. Elizabeth. Dover scored the first six points, going up by 17. But the Vikings’ defense started disrupting the Senators, and they turned those opportunities into points as they climbed back into the contest.

Holden got it started with his layup. That began an 8-0 run that also included a steal by Kiyen Alexander, which he took coast to coast for two points. Kenny Hunter Jr. made a free throw to get St. E’s to within 36-27 with 2:09 remaining in the third.

Consecutive buckets for the Senators drove the margin to 13, but the Vikings closed out the quarter with six straight. That momentum carried into the fourth. Steven Nixon Jr. made two free throws to cut the Dover lead to five, which is what it was a minute later with the Senators on top, 43-38.

Holden again came up with a big play, getting a steal and going in for two points. A held ball gave possession back to the Vikings, and Alexander tied the score with a three-pointer. Istavan Norwood showed the advantage that height can provide when he put the Senators back on top with a third-chance basket.

Hunter got open behind the defense to re-tie the score, and after the Senators missed two free throws, Holden was good on a floater to put St. Elizabeth in front once more. Dover evened it up again when Little scored on a runner, thrilling the crowd that watched intently. The Senators took one last lead with two minutes to go when Dennis made a technical foul shot, but they could not capitalize on the possession that resulted from the tech.

The Vikings got the ball back, and Nixon was fouled attempting a shot. St. E’s had its struggles from the line, but Nixon calmly sank both with 42.1 seconds to go.

The Senators held the ball for more than 30 seconds in anticipation of taking the final shot, but the Vikings forced one more turnover. With 8.1 seconds on the clock, Hunter added a free throw. Dover had one more chance to tie or win, a shot from the corner bounced off the rim, and the Vikings’ comeback was complete.

Final statistics were not available Sunday afternoon. St. Elizabeth (8-1) heads to William Penn at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21, while Dover (7-3) remains home against Polytech on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Photos by Nick Halliday.