Bishop Koenig: Make Lent a time of ‘conversion of heart’ on Reconciliation Monday, March 30, in Diocese of Wilmington

Dear Friends in Christ,

The forty days of Lent ask us to place ourselves in the desert with Jesus as we fast, pray, and give alms, looking toward the promise of Easter. Scripture tells us that during the forty days and forty nights Jesus spent in the dessert, he was tempted by the devil to renounce his faith and rightful place as the Son of God.

At a time when calls for peace and unity in our world and in our local communities ring out over the news and on social media, when we are tempted daily by the many unkind words and actions we hear and see around us, our faith reminds us that our hearts are restless for a true peace that comes through our relationship with Christ.

As we find ourselves in the midst of Lent and yearning for the promises and peace of the Resurrection, I invite all Catholics – whether it has been months, years, or decades since your last confession – to prepare their hearts for Easter by taking advantage of our fifth annual diocesan-wide penance event – Reconciliation Monday. Taking place again this year on the Monday of Holy Week, March 30, 2026. On that day, all parish churches and all our priests will be available to hear confessions from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. We hope this will make it convenient for you to visit a parish after work or after school, before or after dinner, or to bring a family member, friend or neighbor.

If you have forgotten how to go to confession, or the words of the prayers, don’t worry, we are here to help. I am sure I speak for my brother priests when I say that being a conduit for the graces received in the sacrament of Reconciliation, and being able to offer absolution to the penitent is one of the great joys of our priestly ministry.

Additionally, resources such as an examination of conscience, Act of Contrition, and a step-by-step guide to the Rite of Reconciliation can be found at cdow.org/ReconciliationMonday, and in the March 20 edition of The Dialog.

It is my sincere hope that Catholics across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore will heed Pope Leo XIV’s call to make Lent a time of “conversion of heart,” all of the priests of the diocese are ready to welcome you for Reconciliation Monday and for Easter.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend William E. Koenig, D.D.

Bishop of Wilmington