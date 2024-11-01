Bishop Koenig to lead Diocese of Wilmington pilgrimage to Italy to mark year of jubilee Holy Year in autumn 2025

Bishop Koenig to lead Diocese of Wilmington pilgrimage to Italy to mark...

Don’t miss the pilgrimage of a lifetime with the Diocese of Wilmington and Bishop William Koenig Oct. 25-Nov. 11, 2025.

The pilgrimage to Italy marks the special occasion of the year of the jubilee.

Throughout 2025, the Catholic church celebrates a yearlong “event of great spiritual, ecclesial, and social significance in the life of the Church,” according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The Holy Year, under the theme of “Pilgrims of Hope,” marks the 2,025-year anniversary of the Incarnation of the Lord.

Assisi, Cascia, Lanciano, Montecassico, Rome and more are among the destinations.

To reserve your spot and learn all the information, visit cdow.org/jubileepilgrimage