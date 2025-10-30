Comfortable climate greets travelers as Diocese of Wilmington jubilee pilgrimage hits Pescara, Manoppello: Catholic Forum in Italy

The 115 pilgrims enjoyed some cloudy skies and a high temperature of 70 degrees in Pescara and Manoppello Oct. 30 as the Diocese of Wilmington jubilee pilgrimage continued its way through Italy.

The Sanctuary of the Holy Face in Manoppello offered pilgrims a view of the cloth containing the image of Jesus’ face.

From there they headed to Lanciano to visit the Sanctuary of the Eucharistic Miracle, followed by Mass. They later went to San Giovanni Rotondo, home of Padre Pio.