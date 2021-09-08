Bishop Koenig to celebrate Diocese of Wilmington ‘Blue Mass’ honoring first responders Oct. 1 at St. Elizabeth

The annual Blue Mass to honor those who serve the community in public safety – police, fire, EMS and military – will be Friday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church, Cedar and Clayton streets, Wilmington.

First responders and military are encouraged to attend. The Mass also will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel.

Bishop Koenig will preside at the Mass.

The service is a Catholic Mass, but those of other faiths are welcome to attend, either in person or via the livestream, to pray for those who risk their lives for the sake of public safety.