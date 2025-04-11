Family’s fourth generation carries on tradition of Via Crucis on Fridays in Lent at St. Anthony of Padua in Wilmington — Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — It’s been a memorable year for St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington, and more memories continue to be made during Lent. A fourth generation of a Delaware family is participating in the Via Crucis, the parish’s annual presentation of the Stations of the Cross.

This Lent, Kathlyn Gamble — who participated in Via Crucis as a youngster — is back in the pageant with her children, 5-year-old Angela Marie Rivers and 3-year-old Francis Rivers. Her husband, Casey Rivers, also took was in the cast.

Gamble’s mother, Linda Fortunato Gamble, was once in Via Crucis, as was her mother, Marie Fidance Fortunato. Marie’s grandfather, Ernesto DiSabatino, helped build St. Anthony’s Church, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Marie was also the first baby baptized in the current church.

Oblate Father J. Francis Tucker, the first pastor of St. Anthony’s, began the Via Crucis in 1933, but World War II caused an interruption after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, according to a written history of the Via Crucis. Oblate Father Roberto Balducelli, the longtime successor to Father Tucker, reintroduced it to the parish in 1961, and it has been held continuously since except for 2020-22 because of the COVID pandemic. Two performances were staged in 2020 before it shut down.

Linda said most of the children in St. Anthony’s Parish participated in the Via Crucis. It wasn’t just for the youngsters, she added.

“My dad always walked in the Via Crucis procession,” she said.

Her father, Augustino Fortunato, was a trustee at the parish. St. Anthony’s has always been a big part of their family, including Via Crucis.

“The enthusiasm passed down,” Linda said. “It was just something our family did. My youngest, she probably did it from the age of 3 to 6. My other daughter (Ann Marie) was 7 to 11.”

She said her daughter Kathlyn played the sick child, and Kathlyn’s son Francis also played the sick child this year. Kathlyn said it was fun to be back in the Via Crucis with her children. She said they were not sure what to expect when she explained it to them, but that uncertainty has passed.

“Out of a sense of pride and obligation, I felt my kids should be a part of this. They look forward to it now,” she said. “It was really cool seeing everyone in their costumes. I think that’s when it really clicked for the kids, once everyone was in their costumes.”

Angela Marie usually says a few prayers before the pageant, Kathlyn said, and one night, Francis did the chicken dance.

“Little kids, you never know what’s going to happen. But they’re having a good time,” she said.

Francis will celebrate his fourth birthday on Good Friday, which includes the Via Crucis and a procession afterward. Linda planned on being in the church for the final two performances after spending time in Florida.

“It’s very meaningful to us,” she said.