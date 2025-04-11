Delaware Military Academy takes 6-1 win over Archmere Academy baseball: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Delaware Military scored three runs in the fifth inning to pull away from Archmere on the way to a 6-1 win in Diamond State Athletic Conference baseball.

Each team scored a run in the first, but neither could get on the board again until the fifth. James Pankowski singled to begin the fifth for the Seahawks, and Trevor Leech reached on an error. Emmett Robinson bunted, and the throw to third base skipped down the left field line, allowing Pankowski to score. Sammy Diaz followed with a single that scored two more runs.

DMA pitcher Charlie Porter allowed singles by Riley Schultz and Luke Kenney to open the bottom of the fifth, but he escaped trouble when his defense turned a double play on a fly ball. He got out of the inning with a groundout.

The Auks also played some defense behind relief pitcher Aiden Pirozek. Dylan Thompson tracked down a fly ball to dead center with one out in the sixth, holding on to the ball as he stumbled on the small hill in the deepest part of the field. In the seventh, leftfielder Brecken Kessler made a sliding catch in foul territory for an out.

Archmere had its first two reach in the sixth, but Porter got out of that jam with two fly balls sandwiched around a strikeout. Kessler singled with two outs in the seventh, but a ground ball to third ended the game.

Porter struck out six in a complete-game win for the Seahawks, while Diaz had three hits and drove in three. Delaware Military improved to 4-2 and hosts Middletown on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Newark National Little League.

Thompson had two hits for for the Auks. Archmere (3-4) plays next on April 15 at 3:30 p.m. against First State Military at Smyrna-Clayton Little League.

Photos by Mike Lang.