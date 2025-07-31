Father Frederick Kochan — A humble priest who left a lasting legacy in his love for life and those God created

When you speak with those who knew Father Frederick Kochan, one word comes up again and again: Stewardship.

Father Kochan, a priest of the Diocese of Wilmington who lived humbly but left behind an extraordinary gift, embodied what it means to multiply the blessings God gives us.

Through a lifetime of faithfulness, frugality and a heart deeply attuned to the needs of others, his life and his legacy now continue to impact countless people across our diocese.

His niece, Diana, describes him as “a gentle soul, outgoing but also deeply humble,” whose beautiful blue eyes “always had a twinkle that could melt hearts.” To his family, he was Uncle Fred, the beloved priest who baptized nieces and nephews, officiated their weddings, and made every family visit an occasion to celebrate. To his parishioners, he was a compassionate confessor and a gifted preacher. To the world, he was a quiet but savvy investor who turned small beginnings into an estate that now carries forward the mission of Jesus Christ.

Father Kochan’s vocation started early.

Raised in a devout Polish Catholic family, he served as an altar boy at St. Adalbert’s Parish in Elizabeth, New Jersey, before entering the seminary. He joined the Franciscan Order and earned a Bachelor of Arts from St. Francis College in Wisconsin, later completing his theological studies at Our Lady of Lourdes Monastery and Seminary in Indiana. On June 4, 1955, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Leo A. Pursley.

The Making of a Steward: His father owned a dry goods store during the Great Depression, and when customers couldn’t pay cash, he accepted stock certificates in exchange for goods; stock that would one day become the foundation of Father Kochan’s estate. From that experience and his early years as an order priest, having taken a vow of poverty, he developed the discipline of living simply.

He attended St. Adalbert’s Catholic School, where, in eighth grade, he responded to the call to join a minor seminary high school. After high school, he joined the Franciscan Order, taking a vow of poverty that shaped his way of life even after becoming a diocesan priest. He began his priestly ministry serving the Black Catholic community in Mississippi, where he courageously walked alongside his parishioners during the Civil Rights Movement. From 1961 to 1974, he pastored St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Itta Bena and served as Newman Chaplain at Mississippi Valley State College. In 1974,

Father Kochan joined the Diocese of Wilmington, serving as an associate pastor at St. John the Beloved and St. Hedwig parishes before being appointed pastor of Holy Spirit Church in New Castle, where he ministered for 12 years. In 1997, he returned to St. John the Beloved, where he remained until his retirement in 2000.

A life of simplicity and purpose: Though Father Kochan quietly grew his investments, from Procter & Gamble stock to utilities, pharmaceuticals and beyond, he never sought a life of luxury. He lived in the smallest room of his condominium, saving shoelaces from old shoes, and refused to use the air conditioner during summer heatwaves. “He had several new sweatshirts in his closet,” Diana recalls with a smile, “but preferred his old, worn one. He was more comfortable that way.”

He spent his retirement days in Lavallette, New Jersey, walking the town three times a day, connecting with neighbors, and reading four newspapers at the local library. He loved books, musical theater, Broadway shows, and long dinners with friends and family. At his local parish, St. Pio of Pietrelcina in Lavallette, Father Kochan became a beloved weekend assistant and a fixture in the parish community. He was deeply loved by the people there, who recognized him as a very holy man. And, even in retirement, he would often return to Wilmington to fill in for Father Andrew Molewski, pastor at St. Hedwig’s Parish, whenever needed.

When Superstorm Sandy struck in 2012, forcing him to evacuate his Lavallette home, Father Kochan took refuge at St. Hedwig’s rectory, where he stayed until March 2013. This time of trial revealed his deep ties to his Wilmington parish family, who welcomed him with open arms.

“He was a priest for the people — for life,” Diana says.

A Heart for Life: Father Kochan’s financial generosity reflected his deepest convictions. He was profoundly pro-life and believed in protecting the most vulnerable. He had a particular love for Bayard House, the Diocese of Wilmington’s residential program for pregnant and parenting women, where he was a faithful monthly donor. “Supporting Bayard House was one way he lived his pro-life values,” Diana explains. “He believed in protecting the innocent, and he lived that belief every day.”

Leaving a Legacy That Lives On: At his passing in 2022, Father Kochan, 92, left the residual of his estate, accumulated through decades of careful investing, to the Diocese of Wilmington, ensuring that his commitment to life, faith and family continues in perpetuity. A portion of this gift will support Bayard House, keeping his passion for life and his care for vulnerable mothers and children alive for generations to come.

Diana, who serves as executrix of his estate, along with her sister Eleanora Bean, calls it an honor: “I feel like I am an instrument of the Lord. My uncle gave me this privilege, and I am proud to ensure his legacy supports the mission of Jesus Christ.”

An invitation to live as he did: Father Kochan’s life challenges us to consider how we, too, can multiply the gifts God gives us. Through planned and legacy giving, each of us can leave a meaningful mark on the Church’s mission, sustaining ministries that proclaim the Gospel, protect life and serve those in need.

“He lived his vows,” Diana says simply. “He practiced self-sacrifice, embraced humility and cared for the gifts entrusted to him so they could continue to bless others. That is his legacy, and it will live on.”

May we honor his memory by following his example: living simply, giving generously, and investing in the future of our faith.