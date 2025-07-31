Bring your appetite: Check out these summer events in the Diocese of Wilmington

If you’re looking for things to do in the next few weeks, there’s plenty to be found in the Diocese of Wilmington — including food festivals and crab dinners at the beach. Check these events out:

While you’re enjoying the beautiful resort areas of the Diocese of Wilmington don’t forget Mass. Find the complete Summer Mass Guide here: thedialog.org/our-diocese/2025-diocese-of-wilmington-summer-weekend-mass-guide/.

If you’re in Ocean City on a Tuesday, let the Knights do the cooking! Join the Knights of Columbus for a delicious and cooked-to-order seafood meal on Tuesdays, Aug. 5, 12, 19, and 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. If you wish to have crabs, you must pre-order Monday or Tuesday morning of that week. Call (410) 524-7994 for more information.

On Aug. 10, be sure to check out the International Food Festival at St. John/Holy Angels in Newark. The day includes a delightful selection of food from many different countries and entertainment too. For information, contact apress@holyangels.net or (302) 731-2219.

Celebrate “An Afternoon with Andy Cooney,” on Aug. 17, 3-7 p.m. at the New Castle County Irish Society. Tickets are $55 per ticket, and there will be a cash bar and lite fare. For tickets and more information. call (302) 658-8288 or visit www.nccirishsociety.org

Kate Regan of Resurrection Parish has organized the Concert to Combat Human Trafficking, at Skyline Methodist Church, 3100 Skyline Dr., Wilmington on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The concert features performers from Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Free will donations benefit Shared Hope International and Zoe Ministries Delaware. All are welcome.

Get your appetite ready for the 70th Annual Bull Roast, hosted by St. John/Sacred Heart Church, at Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company on Aug. 17 from 1-5 p.m. The feast features All-You-Can-Eat, beer & soft drinks, music, bake sale, silent auction, and games. Advance tickets are $25 for adults & $12 for kids 7-12. Kids under 7 are free. $30 at the door. For more information, 410-778-3160 or Purchase tickets at www.sacredparish.org/bull-roast

For those looking for a Byzantine Liturgy at the beach this summer, Father Volodymyr Klanichka will celebrate at St. Jude The Apostle Church in Lewes on Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. For more information, please call 302-762-5511.

Other future highlights: Praying for a loved one to return to the church? Plan on attending the Annual St. Monica Teardrop Mass on Aug. 27 at St. Helena Church… On Sept. 4, Fr. John Aurilia, former secretary to Padre Pio makes an appearance at IHM… St. Hedwig honors the victims of 9/11 at the annual Mass at the church at 6:30 p.m.… There are also two great golf tournaments coming up in September. On Sept. 17, the 33rd Annual CYO Joseph A. McNesby Tournament takes place at Deerfield Golf Club, and on Sept. 18, join the St. Elizabeth Golf Classic at Patriots Glen, Elkton, Md…. More details on these and more events to come.

Attention, Catholic Business Professionals: The Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington continues its inaugural year Sept. 5 at Holy Savior Church in Ocean City, Maryland. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. “Balancing faith and ambition” is the focus of the keynote set to be delivered by local businessman and parishioner Sam Card at the parish hall, 1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

Looking for a unique, fun, and relaxing activity to add to your summer bucket list? Look no further than a Sunday Jamz Cruise on the Delaware Bay! The Cape May – Lewes Ferry is proud to once again offer its laidback "Sunday Jamz" cruises every Sunday this summer. The weekly cruises begin on July 6 and continue through August 31. For New Jersey customers, the Cape May Sunday Jamz cruises depart from the terminal at 2:30 p.m. for a three-hour round trip, returning to Cape May at 5:30 p.m. For Delaware foot passengers, the Lewes Sunday Jamz cruises will depart at 4:15 p.m. and return on the 6:00 p.m. departure from Cape May.

Mark your calendar for the Oct. 11 to attend the Diocese of Wilmington Annual Marian Pilgrimage at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC. Join Bishop Koenig and priests from the Diocese. Day will feature Mass, Rosary, Reconciliation, a tour of the 40 chapels, lunch, Holy Hour, Benediction and gift shop. For more information, call your parish or go to cdow.org/MarianPilgrimage or Facebook.com/cdowMarianPilgrimage

