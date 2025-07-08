Father William Matthew Hazzard, worked through retirement faithfully visiting many people in hospital, helping others, dies at 87

Father William Matthew Hazzard, 87, of Wilmington, Delaware died Sunday, July 6.

Father Hazzard was born in Wilmington on November 13, 1937, a son of the late John Patrick and Katherine (Kindbeiter) Hazzard. He received his early education at Saint Ann School, Wilmington, and at Archmere Academy, Claymont. He began studies for the priesthood at Saint Charles College, Catonsville, Md., and completing theological studies at Saint Mary’s Seminary and University, Baltimore.

He was ordained on May 25, 1963, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Wilmington, by Bishop Michael W. Hyle. Father Hazzard was first assigned as associate pastor to St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Georgetown. In September 1963, he was transferred to Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Easton, Md. In 1966, he became associate pastor to St. Paul Parish, Wilmington. In 1968, he was appointed associate pastor to St. Thomas Parish, Wilmington.

In 1969, Father Hazzard became chaplain to the State Institutions of Delaware. From 1970 to 1972, he also served as associate pastor at the Cathedral of Saint Peter. In 1972, he was appointed co-pastor at St. Paul and as pastor to the same parish in 1974. From 1976 to 1982, he served as pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, New Castle. In 1982, he was transferred as pastor to Corpus Christi Parish, Elsmere. In 1987, he was appointed chaplain to the Medical Center of Delaware, Christiana. From 1995 to his retirement in 2009, he served as associate pastor to Saint Matthew Parish, Wilmington.

Father Hazzard remained very active in his retirement. He regularly celebrated Masses at Saint Matthew and Corpus Christi parishes. He faithfully visited many people in the hospital and was often on a communion call.

In 1966, he was asked to help a young gentleman who was an alcoholic; Father accompanied him to his Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. This began decades of ministry to those with addiction issues, which continued into his retirement, with weekly Masses for the Calix Society, a fellowship of Catholics and others impacted by addiction, united by a shared desire for sobriety and spiritual growth.

He is predeceased by his parents, John Patrick and Katherine (Kindbeiter) Hazzard, and siblings, John P. Hazzard, Jr. (Sandra), Rose Marie Potts, Katherine Henry (Tom), Maryann Hazzard and Marie Rossbach, as well as in-laws, Catherine and Dona Hazzard, and Anthony Deldeo.

He is survived by his siblings, Peter J. Hazzard, Thomas A. Hazzard, and Elizabeth Deldeo, as well as in-laws, Jacob Potts and Thomas Rossbach, numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

A visitation will be held at St. Matthew Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804 on Friday, July 11 from 9:00 – 11:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00PM, followed by burial at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fr. Hazzard may be made to St. Matthew Church or the Diocese of Wilmington Priest Retirement Fund, PO Box 2030, Wilmington, DE 19899-2030.