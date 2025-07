Father William M. Hazzard, a retired priest of the Diocese of Wilmington, died unexpectedly July 6. He was 87.

Father Hazzard was a priest of the diocese since 1963. He was a longtime liturgical assistant, celebrating Mass and helping with other duties at St. Matthew and Corpus Christi parishes in Wilmington up until his death.

Funeral services are incomplete.

A more complete obituary is forthcoming.