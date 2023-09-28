‘Peace Week Delaware’ includes candle-lighting service at St. Elizabeth in Wilmington to remember victims of gun violence

An ecumenical candle-lighting service to remember the victims of gun violence as part of “Peace Week” will be Oct. 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Church, 809 S. Broom St., Wilmington. All are invited.

Anne McWalters of “Moms Demand Action” and Rev. Mark Gardner, chaplain of Ferris School, are among the speakers.

Music will be provided by the Sine Nomine Group, directed by Marion Jacobs; soloist Nanette Archie Snow, accompanied by Rev. Kevin Benjamin and supported by the Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir and the St. Elizabeth Choir.

The event is sponsored by the Diocese of Wilmington Ministry for Black Catholics.

The 8th annual Peace Week Delaware, a statewide series of events and activities raising awareness and hope for peace, is Oct. 7-15.

Residents are encouraged to take part in this expanded vision of peace led by the “Movement for a Culture of Peace,” which began organizing annual peace marches in Wilmington in 2014 and has held monthly public forums on how to achieve peace and address the impact of violence.

Peace Week Delaware 2023 will provide a coordinated outlet, widening the circle of nonviolent action across the state. Local events will dovetail with other national and international peace movements.