Holy Cross High School begins new era in Kent County with song and prayer

DOVER — Holy Cross High School welcomed its inaugural class on Aug. 27 with “joyful song and heartfelt prayer,” according to the school.

School president Tom Fertal marked this historic moment for Catholic education in Kent County by literally singing students into their first day. It helped set a tone of reverence, celebration and community, the school said.

The morning began with a gathering of students and faculty where Fertal led the school in a prayerful reflection and a few faithful tunes that echoed through the halls of the newly opened campus.

“This is more than a school,” Fertal said. “It’s a mission. A place where truth, beauty, and goodness will shape every lesson and every life.”

Students spent the day getting acquainted with their new environment, meeting teachers, and diving into a curriculum designed to educate the whole person — mind, body and soul. The atmosphere was one of excitement and purpose, as students embraced the opportunity to be part of something new and deeply rooted in tradition.