Aquinas Academy marks opening of school with Mass, adoration: Photo gallery

BEAR — Father Joseph W. McQuaide, the chancellor of the Diocese of Wilmington, led a Eucharistic Procession and Benediction for students and families after celebrating the opening of the school year Mass at Aquinas Academy on September 4.

In his homily, Father McQuaide related the story of the Apostles casting their nets out into the deep waters to the vocation of the students at the academy. He said that wherever God calls the students to be — in the classroom, on the stage or on the recess field — he calls us by name and is present with us always.