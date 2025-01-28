Maryland Catholic bishops: ‘We remain steadfast in our commitment to welcome the stranger and embrace the vulnerable’

Maryland Catholic bishops: ‘We remain steadfast in our commitment to welcome the...

Catholic Review (Baltimore)

Maryland’s Catholic bishops released a joint statement Jan. 27 expressing solidarity with immigrants and recommitting to advocate for policies that protect rights and uphold the dignity of that community.

The eight bishops include Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori as well as Baltimore’s auxiliary bishops, Adam Parker and Bruce Lewandowski, C.Ss.R. They also include Cardinal Wilton Gregory, apostolic administrator of Washington; Wilmington, Del., Bishop William Koenig; and Washington auxiliary bishops Roy Campbell, Juan Esposito and Evelio Menjivar.

“In Solidarity and Accompaniment” (“En Solidaridad y Acompañamiento”), released Jan. 27, comes days after a statewide workshop that provided information and resources addressing legal rights, practical support, and national policy. The Maryland Catholic Conference organized the workshop with speakers that included national Catholic experts and a representative from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In their statement, the bishops wrote, “The church has always been a home for those in search of refuge and peace, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to welcome the stranger and embrace the vulnerable.”

Noting parishes, schools and ministries are places to “find community and grow in faith,” the bishops go on to say, “We also commit to advocating for policies that protect your rights and uphold your dignity, trusting that our collective voices will help build a society rooted in compassion and justice.”

The bishops’ full letter is available online in English and Spanish at mdcatholic.org/immigration2025.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Jan. 26 “condemned” recently inaugurated President Donald J. Trump’s immigration-related executive orders that instituted sweeping new immigration policies.