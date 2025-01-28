Natural Family Planning: everything you need to know with guest Dr. Stephanie Kafie on the next Catholic Forum

Natural Family Planning: everything you need to know with guest Dr. Stephanie...

On the next episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and a song from the More Than 50 Most Loved Hymns CD, we learn about natural family planning with Dr. Stephanie Kafie, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Totally Yours Family Medicine.

With a passion for women’s health and natural family planning, Dr. Kafie started Totally Yours Family Medicine to bring evidence-based medical care to Ontario residents. Her book is titled “Totally Yours: The Catholic Natural Family Planning Handbook” a down-to earth and practical book that uses real-life stories and experiences of over twenty couples to demystify natural family planning.

Dr. Kafie also weighs in on the topic of physician assisted suicide.

