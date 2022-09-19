Catholic high school sports includes compelling action nearly every day this week

The schedules for girls and boys sports is a bit light this week, but there are several intriguing matchups on the docket. That includes a rematch of the last three volleyball state championship matches at Saint Mark’s, and some very good soccer.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-1) at St. Timothy’s, 3:30 p.m.

Wilmington Christian (1-2) at Archmere (3-0), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (2-1) at Tatnall (3-0), 3:45 p.m. Two of the more aggressive teams battle on the turf at Tatnall. Both the Spartans and Hornets move the ball forward relentlessly, which should make for a fun afternoon of field hockey.

Thursday

Conrad (2-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Holly Grove at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline (0-4) at Indian River (2-1), noon

Volleyball

Monday

Ursuline (2-1) at Archmere (2-1), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Padua (1-2) at Saint Mark’s (3-0), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-1) at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.

Archmere at Delaware Military (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Red Lion (2-0), 5 p.m. The Lions face their biggest test of the young season. Red Lion had to replace several very good players after last season, but so far, there have not been any hiccups.

St. Elizabeth (1-3) at Newark Charter (2-0), 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Tower Hill (2-0) at Ursuline, 1 p.m. The Hillers, who hadn’t lost a set heading into this week, make the short trip down Pennsylvania Avenue for a test against the Raiders. Tower Hill brings a balanced attack that will be challenged by the Ursuline defense.

Boys

Soccer

Tuesday

Brandywine (2-1) at Saint Mark’s (3-0), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere (3-0) at Wilmington Charter (1-0), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-3) at Conrad (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-3) at Friends School of Baltimore, 4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep (N.J.) at Salesianum (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

St. Vincent Pallotti at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Saint Mark’s, 11 a.m. Two Division II title contenders meet for a lunchtime battle. The Spartans have been lighting up the scoreboard, but their schedule gets tougher beginning this week. Each team’s goalkeeper has put up two clean sheets in three wins.

Salesianum at Appoquinimink (1-0), 1 p.m.

Football

Friday

Tatnall (0-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-0), 7:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Saturday

Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Newark (2-0), 11 a.m. Newark is off to a blistering start, outscoring its two opponents by a combined 79-7. But the Yellow Jackets have not faced a defense the caliber of the Spartans yet. Saint Mark’s also has found the end zone almost at will this season.

Salesianum (1-1) at St. Georges (1-1), noon

Archmere (2-0) vs. Howard (3-0), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. These teams have developed quite a rivalry in recent years. The Auks defeated the Wildcats last year, but this one will be at Howard’s home field, and the Wildcats have been handling their foes this year. The Auks, however, also have been rolling, not missing a beat from last season’s accomplishments.

Cross country (co-ed except where noted)

Wednesday

St. Frances and St. John’s Catholic Prep vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m. at Adkins Arboretum (boys only)

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at MOT Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational, 9 a.m. at Six Flags Park, Jackson, N.J.

Salesianum, St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at Salesianum Invitational, 10 a.m. at Brandywine Creek State Park

Padua at Carlisle Invitational, 10:30 a.m. at Carlisle (Pa.) High School (girls only)