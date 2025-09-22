Priests past and present answer the call for us

By Donald W. Ryan Jr.

We all know who priests are. But who are these men? They are priests from my past: Father George Wheeler, Father Damien Kobus, Father Dave Brown and Father Terrance Lawlor. They are priests from my present: Msgr. Daniel McGlynn, Father Carlos Ochoa, Father James Lentini and Father Michael Darcy. All these priests have shaped and touched my life in many ways.

The priests from my past guided me growing up in New Jersey. I remember meeting Father Wheeler when I was about 5. He came to bless my parents’ home and gave me an extra sprinkle of holy water.

When I was in sixth grade another student and I were called into the principal’s office only to find Father Wheeler there to ask for us to be excused for two hours to help him as altar boys for two funerals. We questioned Father why he asked us and his reply was you guys are across the street, and I did not feel like driving up to the parish school.

During my high school years, I worked at the rectory answering the door and the phones. One Saturday a group of five people came to the door wanting to talk to an adult about becoming Jehovah’s Witnesses. I tried to explain this was the priest’s home for the church next door but to no avail. In walks Father Wheeler and has me buzz them in. He invites them into the conference room, and they all come out an hour later. Father with a big smile on his face and they were shaking their heads not knowing what just happened. Father comes to me and thanks me saying, “I have not had that much fun in a while.” He came back with milk and cookies for me.

After that I did not see Father Wheeler much anymore as he was ill, but I would run into him as he was out walking and every time, he saw me he would say, “I remember you. I blessed your house.” Father Wheeler passed away on my 18th birthday.

Father Damien Kobus was the pastor of the parish and boss at the rectory. One Christmas Eve I was involved in a car accident on the way to work. I was hit by two armed robbers, and the police had to use shotguns to get them to not move. When I got to work Father Kobus told me, “Too bad you did not die. We could have had a glorious funeral for you tomorrow.”

Father Dave Brown was very burly man and a great homilist who could be very long-winded at times. As an altar boy we would cringe every time he said Mass because we had to hold the candles as he not only read the Gospel but did his homily as well.

Father Terrence Lawlor became pastor of the church my wife and I were to be married at just three weeks before our wedding day. The priest who was to marry us was transferred and could not do the ceremony. He was adamant about meeting with us as soon as possible so that he could get to know us. He was so amazed at how our guests all responded to the prayers that he started his homily with it is nice to do a wedding and you say the “Lord be with you,” everyone replies. He continued that normally he gets no response from the bride and groom’s families. He was so happy that everyone was showing support and faith for the newly married couple.

The priests of my present are those I have been involved with since I moved to Delaware. The first priest I met was Msgr. Daniel McGlynn. He was one of the kindest and gentlest souls I have had the privilege of knowing. Msgr. Dan was saying 5 p.m. Mass one night when, right before the consecration, a small black bird landed on the altar. Msgr. Dan said excuse me and chased the bird into the sacristy and closed the door, all we hear in the church was him saying, “Shoo, shoo.” After he got the bird out, he came back on the altar to a roar of laughter. He looked at all of us and just said, “I guess I forgot to turn my mic off,” and continued the Mass.

One of his sermons has stayed with me to this day. He started off with talking about instances in time. He said one day, “I was on the road early to go north to see the bishop.” As he was driving, he looked at the sky and said God what a beautiful sight. But before I could finish the words the sky changed. He added you never know what God will show you in his creation. To this day I follow Msgr. Dan’s advice as I drive north to work every day and admire God’s beautiful creation of vibrant colors and amazing skies and think of Msgr. Dan.

Father Carlos Ochoa is the first priest I have met who spoke with a heavy accent. It made me pay attention and concentrate more on what he was saying. I was able to understand the message Father was trying to convey to us by listening to all the words of his sermons, and to be able to tell others what they missed. Father Carlos was one of the chaperones on an altar server trip to Hershey Park. The boys he was with talked him into going on the roller coaster “Fahrenheit,” which goes straight up and then drops you straight down. I was outside the ride holding all my group’s things when I heard, “Adios, Mio Domina Padre” (the best translation) being screamed from the ride. I just knew that was Father Carlos. To my surprise a few minutes later here comes Father Carlos white as sheet and I asked him if he was OK. All he could muster was, “They are trying to kill me.”

Father James Lentini is a priest who loves Catholic education, minor league baseball and trivia. Every one of his sermons involves movies, TV, music or sports to tie in the Gospel with something modern we all understand. It allows you to understand the readings in a novel and unique way for all generations. He compares the modern to the historical and marries them together very well.

Father Michael Darcy is the only priest I know who has his own flight simulator that he has built himself. He uses it for summer camps at his parish for the kids. While in Connecticut earlier this year with the Knights of Columbus, my wife and I were going to dinner with Father Darcy and as the elevator door opened here is Father in shorts and a T-shirt. I said, “Come in, Father. He replied, “I am incognito.” My wife then said, “Come Mikey let’s go, get in,” to which he replied, “That’s better.” For me Father Darcy brings all the priests I have listed above all together into one person.

My hope is everyone takes a step back and sees that priests are just ordinary people who have taken on the calling to be extraordinary individuals who not only teach us to live our faith by God’s design but also show us how to live our lives in today’s world. All the priests I have picked to tell you about have taught me so much over my lifetime. From how to be kind and understanding to others, to how to understand sarcasm and not be mad about it. As my mother-in-law used to say they are people like everyone else and put their pants on one leg at a time. So, take this Priesthood Sunday to think about all the priests you have known in your lifetime, and remember what they have taught you over the years, and remember to thank your current priest for all they do.

Ryan is the state deputy for the Delaware Knights of Columbus.