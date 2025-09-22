SS. Peter and Paul students lead year-opening day of recollection: Photo gallery

EASTON, Md. — The student body at SS. Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md., got the school year off to a prayerful start with Mass and a day or recollection on Sept. 5. Led by the DeSpiritus team, a group of student faith leaders, the day was basically “a modified happy retreat for the school,” said Philip Cheung, the campus minister.

The day included two sets of workshops. The first was led by faculty members and covered topics such as faith, leadership and empowering ourselves through faith, Cheung said.

“The second set of workshops are the most interesting ones,” Cheung said. “They are led by our DeSpiritus team members, who are seniors, who are really the peer campus ministers.”

Those workshops discussed faith, healthy habits and building relationships.

This was the second annual day of recollection. Cheung said it is held in the fall to help set the tone for the school year. He said he would like to add another one in the spring.

