Saint Mark’s High School accumulates improvements as capital campaign continues: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — It took approximately two years for Saint Mark’s High School to surpass the $8 million goal it had set for its capital campaign, “Renewing the Vision: The Campaign for Saint Mark’s High School.” School leaders recently discussed the progress made thus far and outlined what is still to come.

Students are already taking advantage of the additions and renovations. The esports center has been open for a few years and draws a large number of students. The science, technology, robotics, innovation, prototyping and engineering (S.T.R.I.P.E.) lab gets a lot of daily use, as does the broadcast lab.

The S.T.R.I.P.E. lab has proven popular with teachers and students alike. Kristen Sullivan, Saint Mark’s vice president of advancement, said that in the 2023-24 academic year, teachers had asked for students in the lab to create specific items to help solve problems.

“The innovation students built and created these things in the S.T.R.I.P.E. lab,” Sullivan said. “So, again, direct impact. Education’s not just memorization, but it’s solving problems and using critical thinking and making a difference in the world.”

The school’s Fit for Life class also took advantage of the lab. One of the dummies used in the class for cardiopulmonary resuscitation practice needed a replacement part, and rather than shop for one, they turned to the innovation students, who were able to design the part and create it using a 3D printer.

Technology has been one focus of the improvements of the campaign, but it is not the only area to be affected. The theater has undergone a makeover, including new dressing rooms, green room, sound system, rigging for the curtains and lighting.

“The students are really embracing the capabilities of the new technology. The new sound system is phenomenal in the theater,” Sullivan said.

The musical this year, “Anastasia,” will be presented in April.

The most recent renovated space is the dance studio, located near the gymnasium. Sullivan said. Previously, the dance team practiced in the theater, which meant they had to find time when it wasn’t being used for other purposes, and they were on an unforgiving hardwood floor. The new studio has a mirrored wall, railings and a vinyl floor that is much easier on the students’ bodies.

In addition, the art studio has a new kiln, an industrial vacuum, multiple sinks, new cabinets and a pug mill.

Outside, a pavilion has become a popular spot for various events, and administrators have plans for the ropes course next to it. Saint Mark’s president Patrick Tiernan said the pavilion has hosted mission events, reunions, outdoor classrooms, team-building activities and middle school groups.

Some of the campaign money has also been targeted for improvements to the gymnasium, which has a new sound system and a retractable projection screen, but Saint Mark’s continues to raise funds for other projects. Overall, the project will cost about $2.2 million.

“We raised about a million dollars, and we spent about $300,000 of it already,” said Mike Carney, a 1976 alumnus who is the campaign co-chairperson along with Patricia Curtin-White, a 1975 graduate.

The project will include the creation of the Steve Bastianelli Wrestling Center, named after the former head coach; the Coach B. Fitness and Training Center, a 5,000 square foot facility located off the gymnasium and named after former football coach Don Burawski; and the Marie Speakman Cheerleading Center, named after the longtime former coach. The plans are done, and the permits have been obtained, Carney said.

“We’d like to be in the ground this spring, by the end of school,” he said. “It will take a herculean lift, but we’ve raised another quarter million so far.

“This is what kids want today,” he continued. “Sure, they want a good education, and the parents do, too, and they want innovation and technology and the performing arts, but athletics rules the day in so many universities.”

With all of the work that has been done and is planned, there is always more. Sullivan said school leadership has identified $31 million worth of projects that could be done. Among those are the outdoor athletic facilities, including the football stadium.

“If someone said, ‘Hey, we would like to invest $10 million at Saint Mark’s to support that project, I think we would do that first,” she said with a laugh.

Saint Mark’s has enjoyed a significant enrollment increase in recent years, and the school is on track with previous years, Tiernan said.

“We want to remain committed to providing financial aid and also investing in human resources — competitive salaries, maintaining the physical plant, replacement costs,” he said.

Photos courtesy of Saint Mark’s High School.