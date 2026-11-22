FREDERICA – Saint Mark’s had faced some tough battles during the 2026 soccer season, so it was fitting to end the campaign with one more. St. Andrew’s tested the Spartans, but Brayden Wrinn made his final high school game very memorable with two goals in a minute to help Saint Mark’s to a second consecutive DIAA Division II state championship on Nov. 20 at the DE Turf Sports complex in Frederica.

It was the second consecutive state title for the Spartans and 13th overall.

The fourth-seeded Saints showed their aggressive nature in their semifinal win over Sussex Academy, and they brought the same energy against the No. 3 Spartans. St. Andrew’s sent a header toward the net early that Spartans keeper Tom Swasey stopped, and on a corner kick about 18 minutes in, Swasey made a diving stop.

Saint Mark’s first chance came in the 22nd minute. A goal kick was sent ahead to Justin Baxley, who found Wrinn near the top of the 18-yard box. Wrinn got his left foot on a shot, but it was not enough to beat Saints goalkeeper Liam Wilson.

Both teams had chances during the remainder of the first half, but neither could get that first goal. St. Andrew’s perhaps had the best chances, including a two-on-one that ended when a shot sailed over the net.

Swasey said it was among the Spartans’ worst halves of the season, and the team needed to adjust. He said the fact that the game was scoreless was a testament to the Spartans’ defense.

“Our halftime talk was just about getting our energy up,” he said. “Our offense will always come, but our defense is there to stay. Those guys just punched us in the mouth, and we had to have a response.”

The back-and-forth continued into the second half, with St. Andrew’s earning the opportunity to take the lead on several free kicks. The Spartans did not allow a goal, however, and the game turned after one of those free kicks in the 51st minute.

A Saints free kick missed wide left, and Swasey restarted play with a pass to Declan O’Connor. He sent a long pass up the middle, where Baxley quickly tapped it back to Caleb Nelson. Nelson threaded the needle through four Saints to a streaking Wrinn, who stayed onside and beat Wilson low to the far side.

“We needed to be energetic,” Wrinn said. “Caleb looks up, finds me, and the keeper comes out. Just tap it right in, and on to the next.”

Wrinn doubled his pleasure immediately. On the restart, the Spartans snagged a loose ball near midfield. Wrinn took a long pass and worked around one defender before sending a shot through two more Saints to the left side of the net to make it 2-0.

“Justin kind of floats the ball up there for me. It’s bouncing, and I take a header away from the center defender. Everybody kind of catches up. I take a touch back, just try to find the back post and just slide it,” he said.

The Saints, needing goals, continued to press the Spartans, but O’Connor and teammates Nick Cirillo and Nelson were solid on the back line. St. Andrew’s missed just high in the 60th, and they forced Swasey to make a pair of diving stops in the final 15 minutes. Despite the heat, Saint Mark’s did not surrender a goal.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” said Wrinn, a senior. “It’s the perfect way to go out for us.”

The Spartans had 12 seniors on the roster. Swasey and the rest of the returning players will be moving up to the new Division I next season as part of a realignment by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association. They will be competing against some of the state’s heavyweights. They already play many of them but will now have to compete in the postseason as well. Swasey is looking forward to the challenge.

“Next year is just a new challenge for us. We’re returning a lot, and I think we can still win and compete with those guys. Every game that we had was a one-goal game with those teams,” he said.

Saint Mark’s finished the season 14-4.