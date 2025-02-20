Together in Hope: A call to support the 2025 Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal — Bishop William E. Koenig

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

As we enter the sacred season of Lent, we are called to prayer, reflection, and acts of sacrifice that bring us closer to Christ. This is a time to deepen our faith, renew our commitment to the Gospel, and respond to the needs of our brothers and sisters. Lent invites us to look beyond ourselves and recognize the ways we can bring Christ’s love to others. In this spirit, I invite you to participate in the Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal, which embodies our shared mission to serve, evangelize, and bring hope to those in need.

This year, our Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal goal is $5,400,000, a goal we can only achieve together in hope. This appeal makes possible the work of Catholic Charities, which provides food, shelter, and critical assistance to those in need. It ensures the formation of future priests and deacons, strengthens youth and young adult ministries, supports faith formation in our Catholic schools and parishes, and provides pastoral care for families and individuals through Hispanic, Black Catholic, and evangelization ministries. It also enables our diocesan communications efforts, ensuring that the Good News of Christ reaches every corner of our diocese.

Through your generosity, the Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal brings hope to countless lives —the family receiving help in a crisis, the young person encountering Christ at a retreat, the seminarian answering God’s call, and the parishioner who finds strength through community and formation. This appeal is not simply about raising funds – it is about carrying our faith forward, ensuring that our church remains a beacon of hope for those we serve today and future generations.

I invite everyone to participate—those who faithfully support the appeal each year and those who may be considering a gift for the first time. Every contribution, no matter the size, is an act of faith that allows us to serve, evangelize, and bring Christ’s love to others.

Our Commitment Weekend will take place in all parishes on March 15 and 16. Please prayerfully discern how you can participate and join me in ensuring the success of this year’s appeal.

Thank you for your generosity, your faith, and your commitment to our mission. May this Lenten season be a time of renewal and grace, and may we continue our journey together in hope.

In Christ,

Most Rev. William E. Koenig

Bishop of Wilmington