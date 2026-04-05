Triduum in Diocese of Wilmington includes Easter Vigil celebration with Bishop Koenig at Cathedral of St. Peter — Photo gallery

In a week that began with Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington, the priests of the diocese led parishioners through prayerful gatherings Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil and morning Mass on Easter Sunday.

Thousands of Catholics began the week with confession at every church in the diocese on Monday, the fifth year in a row where parishes offered penance for five hours at every church to start the week.

The triduum beginning Thursday drew Catholics to their places of worship through Holy Week.

Hundreds joined Bishop William E. Koenig for Saturday evening’s vigil during which new Catholics were welcomed to the church.