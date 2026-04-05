Triduum in Diocese of Wilmington includes Easter Vigil celebration with Bishop Koenig at Cathedral of St. Peter — Photo gallery

Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
In a week that began with
Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington, the priests of the diocese led parishioners through prayerful gatherings Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil and morning Mass on Easter Sunday.
Thousands of Catholics began the week with confession at every church in the diocese on Monday, the fifth year in a row where parishes offered penance for five hours at every church to start the week.
The triduum beginning Thursday drew Catholics to their places of worship through Holy Week.
Hundreds joined Bishop William E. Koenig for Saturday evening’s vigil during which new Catholics were welcomed to the church.
The Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Each new Catholic receives a candle lit from the Paschal Candle from their godparent during the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig prepares the Paschal Candle during the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
The faithful light their candles lit from the Paschal Candle during the Easter Proclamation at the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig lights the Paschal Candle during the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
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Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Holy Thursday at St. Ann Church in Wilmington. Dialog photo/Hannah Dell
Good Friday at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington. Dialog photo/Hannah Dell
Communion gifts at the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig anoints each new Catholic with sacred Chrism oil during the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig with the Paschal Candle at the Baptismal Font during the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig holds a candle as he processes into church with the Paschal Candle during the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig baptizes a new Catholic during the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photo/Don Blake