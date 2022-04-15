WATCH: Bishop Koenig celebrates Passion of the Lord at Cathedral of St. Peter in Diocese of Wilmington

WATCH: Bishop Koenig celebrates Passion of the Lord at Cathedral of St....

Bishop Koenig presided April 15 at the celebration of the Passion of the Lord at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington, commemorating the suffering and death of Jesus.

On Thursday, the bishop celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the cathedral.

The Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday features the blessing of fire, water and the Easter candle. In many churches, it also includes the baptism, confirmation and first Communion of individuals who are joining the Catholic Church. Bishop Koenig will be celebrating the vigil at the cathedral beginning at 8 p.m.

The next morning, on Easter Sunday, the bisholp will be back at the cathedral to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus at the 9:30 a.m. Mass.

All of those will be available via livestream.