WATCH: Feast of the Immaculate Conception celebrated during Mass at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington — Photo gallery

Father Chris Markellos lifts the host and chalice at the end of the Eucharistic Prayer. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Conception at Cathedral of St. Peter drew about 100 people Dec. 8, including some students from the adjacent Cathedral of St. Peter School in the Diocese of Wilmington.
Father Christopher Markellos, associate pastor, celebrated the 12:10 p.m. Mass on the holy day.
The feast of the Immaculate Conception celebrates Mary having been conceived without original sin.
The crucifix at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington.
Students from St. Peter Cathedral School attend Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Parishioner Carole Corcoran sits among students from St. Peter Cathedral School on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Teacher Alex Maunders with students from St. Peter Cathedral School on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Lady Chapel at Cathedral of St. Peter. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Students from St. Peter Cathedral School attend Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Parishioners Terry and Dave Haar at Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Father Christopher Markellos celebrates Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Cantor Joann Vincze and Father Chris Markellos at Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Parishioners Hazel Kirk, left, and Christa Klein at Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Hazel Kirk receives commununion. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Jayden Mazlewski received communion at Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The dome at the Cathedral of St. Peter.
Joann Vincze, cantor, at Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The Advent wreath.