WATCH: Feast of the Immaculate Conception celebrated during Mass at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington — Photo gallery

WATCH: Feast of the Immaculate Conception celebrated during Mass at Cathedral of...

Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Conception at Cathedral of St. Peter drew about 100 people Dec. 8, including some students from the adjacent Cathedral of St. Peter School in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Father Christopher Markellos, associate pastor, celebrated the 12:10 p.m. Mass on the holy day.

The feast of the Immaculate Conception celebrates Mary having been conceived without original sin.