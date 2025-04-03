‘What a beautiful gift Christ gave us’ — Bishop Koenig encourages parishioners to attend Reconciliation Monday in English, Espanol

April 4, 2025

Dear Friends in Christ,

In the Sacrament of Reconciliation, the priest — acting in the person of Jesus—absolves the penitents of their sins and reunites them with the Church. What a beautiful gift Christ gave to us when he instituted the Sacrament on the evening of the first Easter (John 20: 22-23). It is a gift that we as Catholics should take advantage of often.

Once again, this year, my brother priests and I are inviting all Catholics in Delaware and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to experience the hope and joy that Reconciliation brings, when we hold our fourth annual Reconciliation Monday. This year, Monday of Holy Week falls on April 14. On that day, all parish churches and all our priests will be available to hear confessions from 3-8 p.m. We hope this will make it convenient for you to come after work or after school, before or after dinner, or to bring a family member, friend or neighbor.

If you have forgotten how to go to confession, or the words of the prayers, don’t worry, we are here to help. There are also resources such as an examination of conscience, Act of Contrition, and a step-by-step guide to the Rite of Reconciliation at cdow.org/ReconciliationMonday, and in the April 4 edition of The Dialog.

Even if it has been months, years or decades since your last confession, there is no better way to prepare your heart for Easter during this Jubilee Year of Hope, than by visiting a Catholic church near you on Reconciliation Monday. You will be glad you did.

God bless you,

Most Reverend William E. Koenig, D.D.

Bishop of Wilmington

4 de abril de 2025

Queridos amigos en Cristo,

En el Sacramento de la Reconciliación, el sacerdote – actuando en la persona de Jesús -absuelve a los penitentes de sus pecados y los reúne con la Iglesia. Qué hermoso regalo nos dio Cristo cuando instituyó este Sacramento en la noche de la primera Pascua (Juan 20:22-23). Es un regalo que nosotros, como católicos, debemos aprovechar con frecuencia.

Una vez más, en este año, mis hermanos sacerdotes y yo invitamos a todos los católicos en Delaware y en la Costa Este de Maryland a experimentar la esperanza y la alegría que la Reconciliación trae, cuando celebremos nuestro cuarto lunes de Reconciliación anual. Este año, el lunes de la Semana Santa cae el 14 de abril. En ese día, todas las iglesias parroquiales y todos nuestros sacerdotes estarán disponibles para escuchar confesiones desde las 3:00 p.m. hasta las 8:00 p.m. Esperamos que este horario les resulte conveniente para que puedan venir después del trabajo o después de la escuela, o antes o después de la cena, o para traer a un familiar, amigo o vecino.

Si han olvidado cómo ir a confesarse, o han olvidado las oraciones, no se preocupen, estamos aquí para ayudarle. También existen recursos tales como; el examen de conciencia, el Acto de Contrición y una guía paso por paso para el Rito de la Reconciliación en cdow.org/ReconciliationMonday y en la edición del 4 de abril de 2025 en The Dialog.

Aun cuando hayan pasado meses, años o décadas desde su última confesión, no hay mejor manera de preparar su corazón para la Pascua durante este Año Jubilar de la Esperanza que visitando una Iglesia Católica cerca de usted el Lunes de la Reconciliación. Se sentirá muy contento de haberlo hecho.

Que Dios los bendiga,

Reverendísimo William E. Koenig, D.D.

Obispo de Wilmington