Saint Mark’s High School bashes three home runs in softball victory over Concord High School: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN – Saint Mark’s collected 14 hits, including three home runs, in a 15-8 win over Concord in softball action on April 2. The Spartans improved to 3-2 with the victory.

Concord took a 3-2 lead in the top of the second inning after a two-run double by Lily Myers and another run-scoring double from Morgyn Cook. But the Raiders could not silence the Spartans’ bats; Saint Mark’s scored in every inning.

They took the lead for good in the second. Kimorah Neal singled and stole second, then scored on a single by Chloe Bedwell. Bedwell came around on a long double to right-center by Tanai Tippens, who eventually scored on an error. Karlee Cathcart also scored on an error.

Neal hit the first of the Spartans’ home runs, a two-run shot to left-center in the third. Raven Lieske stroked a solo shot to the same area an inning later, extending the lead to six runs. Concord did not score in either of those innings, with Spartans pitcher Cam McIlvain getting five of the six outs on ground balls.

McIlvain allowed three unearned runs in the fifth before Gabby Saggione came in to get the final out.

The Spartans added another run in the fifth when Bedwell smacked a home run to center to extend the lead to 10-6.

The Raiders made things interesting in the sixth. Cook doubled with one out and scored on a single by Ruby Heggan, who took second on the throw home. She eventually scored on an error.

Saint Mark’s, however, put the game away in their half of the sixth. A throwing error allowed Maddie Casapulla to score, and Neal drove in another run later with a single to center. Bedwell also singled in a run. Both of them scored later in the inning.

Saggione had two strikeouts to open the seventh, and Neal caught a popup at shortstop to end the game.

Bedwell finished with four hits for the Spartans, and Neal, Cathcart, Lieske and Tippens each had multiple hits. Saint Mark’s hosts Indian River on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Sarah Dawson had a pair of hits and two RBI for Concord. The Raiders (3-1) welcomes Archmere on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

