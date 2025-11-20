Major German Christmas market reopens with ‘security’ and ‘preserving tradition’ as main goals

Christmas markets — long considered the lively heart of Advent in Germany — are facing new uncertainty this year as towns grapple with tighter security rules and rising public anxiety.

The highest-profile case unfolded in Magdeburg, where officials hesitated for days before approving the city’s major Christmas market that opened Nov. 20.

The delay followed the Dec. 20, 2024, attack on the same site, when a vehicle drove into the crowd, killing six and injuring more than 300. With the suspect on trial since Nov. 10, the city remains on edge. Artificial Intelligence added to the anxiety, with fake images of German Christmas markets surrounded by anti-terrorists spreading around social media.

The local authorities waited until the last minute to decide whether the market would open.

Wigbert Schwenke, chairman of the Magdeburg City Council, had told OSV News Nov. 17 that “the process is still under active review, and we are working diligently toward a reliable outcome.”

Shortly afterward, the office of Magdeburg Mayor Simone Borris confirmed to OSV News that the market had been approved and restored, following adjustments to the city’s security concept. Officials emphasized that ensuring safety while preserving the character of the event remained a priority.

While Magdeburg’s market will go ahead, smaller cancellations across Germany show the picture is far from uniform. For the 2025 Christmas season, a seasonal market in Overath near Cologne, one of northern Germany’s Rostock markets, and a market at Bodelschwingh Castle in Dortmund were called off, with the famous castle undergoing renovations but some local authorities cited rising security costs and difficulties meeting stricter requirements, as well as stallholders failing to make enough money to justify spending on a Christmas market space.

Although these cancellations are — after all — isolated, they come at a time of heightened public concern. According to a recent YouGov poll conducted for the German press agency DPA, 62% of Germans fear a terrorist attack at a Christmas market this year, as reported by Welt.

Renardo Schlegelmilch, editor-in-chief at Domradio.de in Cologne, Germany’s largest Catholic radio station, told OSV News that the debate surrounding the cancellations quickly grew beyond local issues.

“The discussion has become a national topic,” he said. With Germany becoming “a hotspot for such attacks” and “after Magdeburg last year” — “the authorities are being extra careful,” he added.

Schlegelmilch noted that intensified security measures — visible barriers, heavier police presence and new technical requirements — have already changed the atmosphere across the country.

“These measures are meant to reassure people, but for some they create even more tension,” he said, adding that the broader debate surrounding the cancellations has amplified public unease, “and you’ll never be able to keep people 100% safe,” he said.

Schlegelmilch also emphasized the cultural and religious significance of Christmas markets, pointing to the scale of the tradition. “There are more than 3,000 Christmas markets every year in Germany, with around 170 million visitors — more than twice the population of the country,” he said. “They set the tone of Advent, even for people who are not active in the church. Their absence would dampen the mood,” he underlined, “at a time when society already feels strained.”

For Magdeburg city officials, the importance of the markets is also deeply felt.

“The Christmas market is a longstanding tradition and an important part of social life,” Schwenke told OSV News. “When such a tradition becomes uncertain, many residents may feel a sense of loss or insecurity.”

He added that repeated disruptions — whether due to financial or security pressures — can have long-term cultural effects. “Restrictions or cancellations carry the risk of weakening cultural practices. If events cannot take place regularly, it becomes harder to maintain participation and the sense of shared tradition that binds communities together.”

From the pastoral perspective, the developments raise deeper questions about the visibility of Christian symbols in public life.

Father Michal Wilkosz, rector of the Polish Catholic Mission in Germany, stressed that the recent decisions cannot be separated from the terrorist attack trauma. “These decisions are not ideological attacks on tradition,” he told OSV News. “They come from painful experiences — especially the tragedy in Magdeburg.”

Yet he warned that the cancellations carry social and spiritual consequences that go beyond logistics. “For believers, Christmas markets are an extension of Advent outside the church walls — the lights, the nativity scenes, the carols,” he said. “For nonbelievers, they are still spaces of community. Without them, an important place of encounter is lost.”

He noted that “in small towns, the cancellation often means there is simply no place left where people can meet during winter,” he said. “For many, it was the one event that brought the whole community together.”

He also pointed to the psychological effect of constant warnings about public gatherings.

“When people hear repeatedly that gatherings are unsafe, a quiet withdrawal begins,” he said.

“This affects not only social life, but also how people experience the season spiritually.”

Another concern, Father Wilkosz said, is the long-term visibility of Christian symbols in public spaces.

“When public symbols disappear — the Nativity scene, the Advent lights — faith risks becoming purely private,” he said. “Not because it is forbidden, but because the cultural memory loses its reference points.”

According to Father Wilkosz, the church has a clear task in this context.

“Christianity begins in encounter, not in isolation,” he said. “If public expressions of Christmas become smaller or disappear, the church must make sure people do not lose the experience of being together.”

He said that in places where Christmas markets were called off — a pastoral duty remains, and he encouraged creativity: “If there is no Nativity scene in the town square, let us create one in the church and keep the doors open all day. If a stage for carols cannot be set up at the Christmas market, let us invite a parish choir and sing for those who … still look for light in the traditions of Christmas.”

He concluded: “Advent is a time when no one should be left standing alone.”