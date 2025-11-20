NJ diocese studies possible sainthood cause for CUA alum who died protecting parents from assailant

METUCHEN, N.J. — With a Metuchen diocesan commission established, now-Archbishop James F. Checchio initiated a formal study into the possible canonization of a 20-year-old Catholic University of America student from New Jersey who was tragically killed in 2020 while protecting his parents from an armed attacker at their North Brunswick home.

The potential cause for sainthood for Daniel Mark Anderl is being explored under a specific category established by Pope Francis in 2017: the “offering of one’s life” (“oblatio vitae”), which recognizes those who sacrifice their lives out of love for others.

On Aug. 6, Father Robert G. Lynam, pastor of St. Augustine of Canterbury Parish in Kendall Park — where Daniel received his sacraments, attended school, was an usher at the noon Mass and where his funeral Mass was said — presented Metuchen’s bishop with hundreds of prayer requests, intentions and petitions, some asking for Daniel’s intercession and others requesting that his cause be opened so he might eventually be considered for canonization.

“After prayerful consideration, I have decided to establish a diocesan commission to explore your request to look into the sainthood cause for Daniel Mark Anderl,” Archbishop Checchio said in a Sept. 30 letter to Father Lynam.

“I have asked four canonists to begin the process of research of what is required from the Diocese. … This, of course, being something not ordinarily undertaken, I ask your patience as the commission establishes their tasks and responsibilities,” wrote the archbishop, who has been Metuchen’s bishop since 2016 and was named coadjutor archbishop of New Orleans by Pope Leo XIV on Sept. 24.

Anthony P. Kearns III, who serves as diocesan chancellor, explained with further detail, “In addition to the traditional routes to sainthood, our late Holy Father, Pope Francis, added the ‘offering of one’s life’ as a new, distinct path to sainthood in his 2017 apostolic letter, Maiorem hac dilectionem.

“This path is for individuals who freely and voluntarily offer their lives, accepting a certain and coming death for others, showing Christian virtues, and having a reputation for holiness after their death,” he continued. “This new category distinguishes those who die for their faith and are not necessarily martyrs in the traditional sense, broadening the understanding of heroic sacrifice for the good of others.”

Kearns also stressed that establishing a diocesan commission to investigate the procedures and protocols involved is “the first step of a long process.” He described Daniel as “a heroic young man, who seemed to live a virtuous life and was certainly active in the practice of his faith.”

In the days to come, “this commission will research the various canonical and ecclesial precedents and formulate a plan for how such an investigation will take place,” said Kearns, who added that Archbishop Checchio “has asked for patience with the commission’s work, given the rarity of its occurrence in the life of a diocese and the historical evidence of past investigations.”

In September, a Mass of remembrance for Daniel was celebrated at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church to mark the fifth anniversary of his death, the point at which the process toward canonization may begin.

Father Lynam recalled that “Daniel encouraged his mother to embrace the Catholic faith. She received the sacraments of Initiation during the Easter Vigil, and was baptized in the same baptismal font in which Daniel was baptized.”

He also noted that Daniel was involved in Catholic ministry at CUA in Washington. He also went to Mass there often, celebrated the sacrament of reconciliation and attended Eucharistic Holy Hours.

On July 19, 2020, an assailant posing as a FedEx delivery person arrived at the Anderl family home in North Brunswick, intending to target Daniel’s mother, U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas.

When Daniel opened the door, he stepped in front of the gunman, shielding his parents and taking the fatal bullets himself. His father, Mark Anderl, was also seriously wounded in the attack, but survived. The assailant was an attorney who had a legal case pending before Judge Salas.

For Father Lynam, who blessed Daniel’s body the night he died, the memory is powerful, painful and, yet, hopeful, recalling that ever since, he has believed, in his core, “that Daniel should be raised to the altar of saints,” he told The Catholic Spirit, Metuchen’s diocean news outlet.

Daniel’s death also sparked significant legislative action. Judge Salas became a tireless advocate for judicial security reform which led to the passage of the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act in December 2022. This federal law protects federal judges’ personally identifiable information from public disclosure, ensuring greater safety for public servants and their families.

In his letter, Archbishop Checchio also assured Father Lynam, “I join all of you at St. Augustine of Canterbury Parish in commending Daniel’s cause to almighty God, asking that His will be done in all things.”