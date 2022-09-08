Catholic schools chase success on boys soccer pitch

Catholic high schools continue to have success on the boys’ soccer pitch, and expectations are high again in 2022. Salesianum captured another Division I state championship last season, while Saint Mark’s was the top seed in Division II.
All of the teams will play their first game by Saturday night, when Salesianum visits Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Md.
St. Elizabeth
2021 record: 3-12
Schedule (Home games in CAPS, to be played at Alapocas Run State Park)
Sept. 9: McKean, 4 p.m.
Sept. 14: RED LION, 4 p.m.
Sept. 16: GLASGOW, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: Conrad, 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 29: RED LION, 4 p.m.
Oct. 1: Archmere, noon
Oct. 3: Odyssey Charter, 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 8: A.I. duPont, 11 a.m.
Oct. 11: SAINT MARK’S, 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 13: Delaware Military, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: Newark Charter, 11 a.m.
Oct. 19: MOT CHARTER, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: DICKINSON, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 24: Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 27: BRANDYWINE, 3:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s
2021 record: 13-3, lost in quarterfinals of Division II state tournament
Schedule (Home games in CAPS)
Sept. 8: Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: Delaware Military, 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 17: A.I. duPont, 11 a.m.
Sept. 20: BRANDYWINE, 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 24: ARCHMERE, noon
Sept. 28: Newark Charter, 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 30: Conrad, 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 3: Glasgow, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 5: Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: DELCASTLE, noon
Oct. 11: St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m., Alapocas Run State Park
Oct. 18: Wilmington Christian, 4 p.m.
Oct. 26: WILMINGTON CHARTER, 3:45 p.m.
Nov. 1: McKEAN, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 3: MOT CHARTER, 3:45 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul
2021 record: 2-7-1
Schedule (Home games in CAPS)
Sept. 7: Glenelg Country, 4 p.m.
Sept. 9: ST. MARY’S, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: Park, 4 p.m.
Sept. 16: SEVERN, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: Friends School of Baltimore, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23: ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI, 4 p.m.
Sept. 28: INDIAN CREEK, 4 p.m.
Sept. 30: Annapolis Area Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 4: GLENELG COUNTRY, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7: St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Oct. 12: PARK, 4 p.m.
Oct. 14: Severn, 4 p.m.
Oct. 19: FRIENDS SCHOOL OF BALTIMORE, 4 p.m.
Oct. 21: Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 26: ANNAPOLIS AREA CHRISTIAN, 4 p.m.
Archmere
2021 record: 11-6, lost to Caravel in the Division II quarterfinals
Schedule (Home games in CAPS)
Sept. 9: SUSSEX TECH, 4 p.m.
Sept. 12: MOT Charter, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: Sanford, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21: Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 24: Saint Mark’s, noon
Sept. 28: Delaware Military, 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 1: ST. ELIZABETH, noon
Oct. 3: CONCORD, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: Middletown, 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 13: SALESIANUM, 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 17: TATNALL, 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 21: NEWARK CHARTER, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 27: Caravel, 6:15 p.m.
Oct. 29: Newark Charter, 11 a.m.
Oct. 31: Conrad, 3:45 p.m.
Salesianum
2021 record: 14-4, defeated Caesar Rodney for Division I state championship
Schedule (Home games in CAPS)
Sept. 10: Walter Johnson (Md.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 15: Boulder (Colo.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: Overland (Colo.), 2 p.m.
Sept. 21: ST. AUGUSTINE (N.J.), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: Appoquinimink, 1 p.m.
Sept. 29: KINGSWAY (N.J.), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: PHELPS (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Oct. 5: SAINT MARK’S, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7: C. Milton Wright (Md.), 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 13: Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 15: Caravel, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19: DICKINSON, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.), 2 p.m.
Oct. 29: DELAWARE MILITARY, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.