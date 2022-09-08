Catholic schools chase success on boys soccer pitch

Catholic high schools continue to have success on the boys’ soccer pitch, and expectations are high again in 2022. Salesianum captured another Division I state championship last season, while Saint Mark’s was the top seed in Division II.

All of the teams will play their first game by Saturday night, when Salesianum visits Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Md.

St. Elizabeth

2021 record: 3-12

Schedule (Home games in CAPS, to be played at Alapocas Run State Park)

Sept. 9: McKean, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14: RED LION, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16: GLASGOW, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: Conrad, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 29: RED LION, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1: Archmere, noon

Oct. 3: Odyssey Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 8: A.I. duPont, 11 a.m.

Oct. 11: SAINT MARK’S, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 13: Delaware Military, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 15: Newark Charter, 11 a.m.

Oct. 19: MOT CHARTER, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: DICKINSON, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: BRANDYWINE, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s

2021 record: 13-3, lost in quarterfinals of Division II state tournament

Schedule (Home games in CAPS)

Sept. 8: Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13: Delaware Military, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 17: A.I. duPont, 11 a.m.

Sept. 20: BRANDYWINE, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 24: ARCHMERE, noon

Sept. 28: Newark Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 30: Conrad, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 3: Glasgow, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 5: Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8: DELCASTLE, noon

Oct. 11: St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m., Alapocas Run State Park

Oct. 18: Wilmington Christian, 4 p.m.

Oct. 26: WILMINGTON CHARTER, 3:45 p.m.

Nov. 1: McKEAN, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3: MOT CHARTER, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul

2021 record: 2-7-1

Schedule (Home games in CAPS)

Sept. 7: Glenelg Country, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9: ST. MARY’S, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16: SEVERN, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: Friends School of Baltimore, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: INDIAN CREEK, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: Annapolis Area Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 4: GLENELG COUNTRY, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7: St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Oct. 12: PARK, 4 p.m.

Oct. 14: Severn, 4 p.m.

Oct. 19: FRIENDS SCHOOL OF BALTIMORE, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21: Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 26: ANNAPOLIS AREA CHRISTIAN, 4 p.m.

Archmere

2021 record: 11-6, lost to Caravel in the Division II quarterfinals

Schedule (Home games in CAPS)

Sept. 9: SUSSEX TECH, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12: MOT Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: Sanford, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21: Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 24: Saint Mark’s, noon

Sept. 28: Delaware Military, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 1: ST. ELIZABETH, noon

Oct. 3: CONCORD, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 11: Middletown, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 13: SALESIANUM, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 17: TATNALL, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 21: NEWARK CHARTER, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: Caravel, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 29: Newark Charter, 11 a.m.

Oct. 31: Conrad, 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum

2021 record: 14-4, defeated Caesar Rodney for Division I state championship

Schedule (Home games in CAPS)

Sept. 10: Walter Johnson (Md.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: Boulder (Colo.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 17: Overland (Colo.), 2 p.m.

Sept. 21: ST. AUGUSTINE (N.J.), 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24: Appoquinimink, 1 p.m.

Sept. 29: KINGSWAY (N.J.), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1: PHELPS (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 5: SAINT MARK’S, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: C. Milton Wright (Md.), 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13: Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 15: Caravel, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19: DICKINSON, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22: St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.), 2 p.m.

Oct. 29: DELAWARE MILITARY, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.