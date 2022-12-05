Catholic schools wrap up football, begin first full week of winter sports

The fall schedule comes to an end this weekend with four football state championship games at the University of Delaware. One will include St. Ellizabeth, which meets Laurel for the second consecutive year for the DIAA Class 1A title.

The high school basketball schedule gets going with its first full week, although not every team will see action this week. Wrestling and swimming also get more action going.

Boys

Football

Saturday

No. 2 St. Elizabeth (11-1) vs. No. 1 Laurel (12-0), noon at Delaware Stadium. The Vikings and Bulldogs are meeting for the second straight year for the DIAA Class 1A championship. Laurel prevailed in 2021 by a 28-14 score. Many of the same weapons are back for both teams. St. Elizabeth has a powerful running game behind Quasim Benson, Chris Caracter, Mikey Downes and Gavin Andrews, along with a strong line on both sides of the ball. No one has stopped the Bulldogs’ offense this season, as they have scored at least 40 points in all but one game. They are led by quarterback Kaden Shockley, Kylse Wilson and Tate Walls. They also have allowed fewer than six points a game defensively.

Tickets are being sold online only through the University of Delaware website (bluehens.com). One ticket is good for all four championship games, but there is no re-entry. The game will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network, which costs $11.99 for a month and includes games from all over the country.

Basketball

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-1) at Chesapeake Anne Arundel, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Dickinson (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) at Salesianum (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Glen Burnie at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Crofton at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

St. Andrew’s (0-0) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth (0-0) vs. Gwynn Park (Md.), noon at Salesianum

Virginia Academy Christian (Va.) at Salesianum, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday

Caesar Rodney (0-0) at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

Salesianum and Saint Mark’s at Penn Manor Tournament, Penn Manor High School (Pa.)

Saturday

Archmere at Milford Invitational, 10 a.m. at Milford High School

Girls

Basketball

Monday

Appoquinimink (1-0) at Archmere (0-0), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Dickinson (0-1), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Padua (0-0) at Appoquinimink, 5:15 p.m.

Archmere at MOT Charter (1-0), 5:45 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline (0-0) at Mount Pleasant (0-2), 3:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Chapelgate Christian, 5 p.m.

Friday

Padua at St. Elizabeth (0-0), 6 p.m.

Villa Maria (Pa.) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Laurel (0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline vs. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Md.), 5:20 p.m. at the St. James Sports Complex (Va.) in the She Got Game Classic

Sunday

Ursuline vs. Neshaminy (Pa.), 9:15 a.m. at Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) in the She Got Game Classic

Swimming (first meet unless noted; co-ed unless noted)

Wednesday

Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Delaware Military, 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Thursday

Saint Mark’s vs. Tatnall, 3 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Indian Creek and Severn vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Easton Family YMCA (boys only)

Archmere at St. Andrew’s (1-0 boys, 0-1 girls), 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Tower Hill (0-2 boys, 2-0 girls) vs. Salesianum/Padua, 4 p.m. at Fraim Boys Club