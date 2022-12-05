Catholic schools wrap up football, begin first full week of winter sports

The fall schedule comes to an end this weekend with four football state championship games at the University of Delaware. One will include St. Ellizabeth, which meets Laurel for the second consecutive year for the DIAA Class 1A title.
The high school basketball schedule gets going with its first full week, although not every team will see action this week. Wrestling and swimming also get more action going.
Boys
Football
Saturday
No. 2 St. Elizabeth (11-1) vs. No. 1 Laurel (12-0), noon at Delaware Stadium. The Vikings and Bulldogs are meeting for the second straight year for the DIAA Class 1A championship. Laurel prevailed in 2021 by a 28-14 score. Many of the same weapons are back for both teams. St. Elizabeth has a powerful running game behind Quasim Benson, Chris Caracter, Mikey Downes and Gavin Andrews, along with a strong line on both sides of the ball. No one has stopped the Bulldogs’ offense this season, as they have scored at least 40 points in all but one game. They are led by quarterback Kaden Shockley, Kylse Wilson and Tate Walls. They also have allowed fewer than six points a game defensively.
Tickets are being sold online only through the University of Delaware website (bluehens.com). One ticket is good for all four championship games, but there is no re-entry. The game will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network, which costs $11.99 for a month and includes games from all over the country.
Basketball
Monday
Ss. Peter and Paul (0-1) at Chesapeake Anne Arundel, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Dickinson (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) at Salesianum (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Glen Burnie at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Crofton at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.
St. Andrew’s (0-0) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth (0-0) vs. Gwynn Park (Md.), noon at Salesianum
Virginia Academy Christian (Va.) at Salesianum, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Caesar Rodney (0-0) at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 7 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
Salesianum and Saint Mark’s at Penn Manor Tournament, Penn Manor High School (Pa.)
Saturday
Archmere at Milford Invitational, 10 a.m. at Milford High School
Girls
Basketball
Appoquinimink (1-0) at Archmere (0-0), 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Dickinson (0-1), 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Padua (0-0) at Appoquinimink, 5:15 p.m.
Archmere at MOT Charter (1-0), 5:45 p.m.
Thursday
Ursuline (0-0) at Mount Pleasant (0-2), 3:30 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Chapelgate Christian, 5 p.m.
Friday
Padua at St. Elizabeth (0-0), 6 p.m.
Villa Maria (Pa.) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.
Laurel (0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Ursuline vs. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Md.), 5:20 p.m. at the St. James Sports Complex (Va.) in the She Got Game Classic
Sunday
Ursuline vs. Neshaminy (Pa.), 9:15 a.m. at Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) in the She Got Game Classic
Swimming (first meet unless noted; co-ed unless noted)
Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Delaware Military, 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter
Thursday
Saint Mark’s vs. Tatnall, 3 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA
Indian Creek and Severn vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Easton Family YMCA (boys only)
Archmere at St. Andrew’s (1-0 boys, 0-1 girls), 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Tower Hill (0-2 boys, 2-0 girls) vs. Salesianum/Padua, 4 p.m. at Fraim Boys Club