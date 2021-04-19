A busy week of high school sports includes big lacrosse action for both girls and boys

The volume of high school sports increases this week as the second half of the spring season begins. The schedule kicks off with both the Cape Henlopen girls and boys lacrosse teams visiting Wilmington; each is the defending state champion. There are also enticing matchups across the sports spectrum, and the weather looks a bit better than last week.
Girls
Soccer
Monday
Padua (4-0) at Newark Charter (3-1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Ursuline (4-1) at St. Andrew’s (2-2), 3:45 p.m.
A.I. DuPont (1-4) at Saint Mark’s (6-0), 4 p.m.
Archmere (1-1) at Wilmington Friends (3-2-1), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (1-6) at Tatnall (0-3), 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Archmere at Red Lion (3-3), 3:45 p.m.
Padua vs. Ursuline, 7:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium
Thursday
Archmere at MOT Charter (1-3), 3:45 p.m.
Tower Hill (2-2) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Friday
Odyssey Charter (3-4) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club
Ursuline at Delaware Military(4-1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Saturday
Newark (4-1) at Saint Mark’s, 12:30 p.m. The Spartans close the week with a tough Division II matchup at home. The Yellow Jackets won their first four games before falling last week, and they will be playing their fourth game of this week when they visit the Spartans.
Lacrosse
Monday
Wilmington Friends (3-1) at Archmere (4-1), 3:45 p.m. A pair of high-scoring offenses meet in Claymont. The young Auks have won three straight led by veteran scorers Alexandra Harrington and Bridget McGonigle, along with goalkeeper Maura Smeader. Friends spreads its scoring out, with Caroline Schumaker and Meghan Malone included in that group.
Cape Henlopen (4-1) at Ursuline (4-0), 3:45 p.m. The Vikings travel north to take on the Raiders. Cape is the 11-time defending state champion and is off to another strong start. The Raiders have been strong defensively this year and will face their stiffest test. The teams last met in the 2019 tournament semifinal.
A.I. DuPont (0-3) at Saint Mark’s (2-3), 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul (3-2) at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Ursuline at Appoquinimink (0-3), 6 p.m.
Thursday
Wilmington Charter (4-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Padua (0-4) at Tatnall (4-0), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Appoquinimink at Archmere, 1 p.m.
Wilmington Charter at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday
Archmere (2-6) at Mount Pleasant (1-5), 3:30 p.m.
Appoquinimink (3-4) vs. Padua (4-3), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Brandywine (1-3) at Saint Mark’s (7-1), 3:45 p.m.
Hodgson (0-5) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-4), 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Thursday
First State Military (0-3) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Friday
Delmarva Christian (2-2) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Saturday
Caesar Rodney (8-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, noon at Canby Park
Boys
Lacrosse
Monday
Cape Henlopen (4-2) at Salesianum (5-1), 7 p.m. The Vikings make their first trip to Abessinio Stadium in a highly anticipated rematch of the most recent state championship game, which Cape won in 2019. The teams have combined for three losses, all to solid out-of-state competition. Scoring goals has not been an issue for either team. The Vikings’ snipers include Henry D’Ambrogi and Gabe Best, while the Sals’ attack features Dylan Mooney and Colby Bushweller, among others.
Tuesday
Tower Hill (2-1) at Saint Mark’s (4-2), 4 p.m.
Park at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-3), 4 p.m.
Archmere (2-1) at Appoquinimink (2-3), 6 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (0-4) at Brandywine (4-1), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
A.I. DuPont (1-3) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Archmere at Wilmington Charter (3-1), 3:45 p.m. The Auks get back into the swing of things with their second game of the week, a Diamond State Athletic Conference battle at Charter. The Auks mix a hard-hitting defense with prolific scoring, and while the Force have not scored as much, their defense and goaltending have been stellar.
Friday
MOT Charter (0-2) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Delaware Military (6-1) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Baseball
Monday
Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-2), 4 p.m.
Archmere (2-4) at Wilmington Friends (4-3), 4 p.m.
Salesianum (4-2) at Cape Henlopen (7-1), 4:15 p.m. The Sals travel to Lewes for a matinee against one of the state’s strongest teams. Cape has scored 10 runs or more in four of its seven wins, while the Sals also have the capability of scoring lots of runs.
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 3:30 p.m.
St. Andrew’s (5-3) at Saint Mark’s (9-0), 4 p.m.
Hodgson (3-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-7), 6:30 p.m. at Frawley Stadium
Thursday
Salesianum vs. Conrad (3-2), 3:30 p.m. at Frawley Stadium
Newark (1-6) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
First State Military (1-7) at Archmere, 4:15 p.m.
Friday
Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Hodgson, 4 p.m.
Saturday
MOT Charter (0-7) at Archmere, 11 a.m.
Smyrna (4-5) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Salesianum at William Penn (2-4), 1 p.m.
St. Elizabeth vs. Brandywine (4-2), 3 p.m. at Frawley Stadium
Volleyball
Monday
Delcastle (0-5) at Salesianum (0-1), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Conrad (6-0) at Saint Mark’s (1-4), 3:45 p.m.
Delaware Military at Salesianum, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Dickinson at Salesianum, 4 p.m.
Delaware Military at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.