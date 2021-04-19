A busy week of high school sports includes big lacrosse action for both girls and boys

The volume of high school sports increases this week as the second half of the spring season begins. The schedule kicks off with both the Cape Henlopen girls and boys lacrosse teams visiting Wilmington; each is the defending state champion. There are also enticing matchups across the sports spectrum, and the weather looks a bit better than last week.

Girls

Soccer

Monday

Padua (4-0) at Newark Charter (3-1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline (4-1) at St. Andrew’s (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

A.I. DuPont (1-4) at Saint Mark’s (6-0), 4 p.m.

Archmere (1-1) at Wilmington Friends (3-2-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (1-6) at Tatnall (0-3), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere at Red Lion (3-3), 3:45 p.m.

Padua vs. Ursuline, 7:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Thursday

Archmere at MOT Charter (1-3), 3:45 p.m.

Tower Hill (2-2) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Friday

Odyssey Charter (3-4) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

Ursuline at Delaware Military(4-1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Newark (4-1) at Saint Mark’s, 12:30 p.m. The Spartans close the week with a tough Division II matchup at home. The Yellow Jackets won their first four games before falling last week, and they will be playing their fourth game of this week when they visit the Spartans.

Lacrosse

Monday

Wilmington Friends (3-1) at Archmere (4-1), 3:45 p.m. A pair of high-scoring offenses meet in Claymont. The young Auks have won three straight led by veteran scorers Alexandra Harrington and Bridget McGonigle, along with goalkeeper Maura Smeader. Friends spreads its scoring out, with Caroline Schumaker and Meghan Malone included in that group.

Cape Henlopen (4-1) at Ursuline (4-0), 3:45 p.m. The Vikings travel north to take on the Raiders. Cape is the 11-time defending state champion and is off to another strong start. The Raiders have been strong defensively this year and will face their stiffest test. The teams last met in the 2019 tournament semifinal.

A.I. DuPont (0-3) at Saint Mark’s (2-3), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-2) at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline at Appoquinimink (0-3), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Wilmington Charter (4-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Padua (0-4) at Tatnall (4-0), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Appoquinimink at Archmere, 1 p.m.

Wilmington Charter at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Softball

Tuesday

Archmere (2-6) at Mount Pleasant (1-5), 3:30 p.m.

Appoquinimink (3-4) vs. Padua (4-3), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Brandywine (1-3) at Saint Mark’s (7-1), 3:45 p.m.

Hodgson (0-5) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-4), 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Thursday

First State Military (0-3) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Friday

Delmarva Christian (2-2) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Saturday

Caesar Rodney (8-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, noon at Canby Park

Boys

Lacrosse

Monday

Cape Henlopen (4-2) at Salesianum (5-1), 7 p.m. The Vikings make their first trip to Abessinio Stadium in a highly anticipated rematch of the most recent state championship game, which Cape won in 2019. The teams have combined for three losses, all to solid out-of-state competition. Scoring goals has not been an issue for either team. The Vikings’ snipers include Henry D’Ambrogi and Gabe Best, while the Sals’ attack features Dylan Mooney and Colby Bushweller, among others.

Tuesday

Tower Hill (2-1) at Saint Mark’s (4-2), 4 p.m.

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-3), 4 p.m.

Archmere (2-1) at Appoquinimink (2-3), 6 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-4) at Brandywine (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

A.I. DuPont (1-3) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (3-1), 3:45 p.m. The Auks get back into the swing of things with their second game of the week, a Diamond State Athletic Conference battle at Charter. The Auks mix a hard-hitting defense with prolific scoring, and while the Force have not scored as much, their defense and goaltending have been stellar.

Friday

MOT Charter (0-2) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Delaware Military (6-1) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Baseball

Monday

Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-2), 4 p.m.

Archmere (2-4) at Wilmington Friends (4-3), 4 p.m.

Salesianum (4-2) at Cape Henlopen (7-1), 4:15 p.m. The Sals travel to Lewes for a matinee against one of the state’s strongest teams. Cape has scored 10 runs or more in four of its seven wins, while the Sals also have the capability of scoring lots of runs.

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 3:30 p.m.

St. Andrew’s (5-3) at Saint Mark’s (9-0), 4 p.m.

Hodgson (3-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-7), 6:30 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Thursday

Salesianum vs. Conrad (3-2), 3:30 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Newark (1-6) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

First State Military (1-7) at Archmere, 4:15 p.m.

Friday

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Hodgson, 4 p.m.

Saturday

MOT Charter (0-7) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Smyrna (4-5) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Salesianum at William Penn (2-4), 1 p.m.

St. Elizabeth vs. Brandywine (4-2), 3 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Volleyball

Monday

Delcastle (0-5) at Salesianum (0-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Conrad (6-0) at Saint Mark’s (1-4), 3:45 p.m.

Delaware Military at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Dickinson at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Delaware Military at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.