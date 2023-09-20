A goal a half is a winning formula for Archmere Academy boys soccer: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere’s pressing offense led to an early goal, and the Auks put together a solid 80 minutes on their way to a 2-0 victory over Sanford on Sept. 19. It was the Auks’ first win of the season.

Archmere came out firing, earning a corner kick just two minutes into the contest. An Ethan Beach shot was stopped by Warriors goalkeeper Derek Fernau, and Jason Lotkowski sent a header off the left post. On another corner, a shot was headed just high, and Beach had another shot saved.

Finally, in the eighth minute, Lotkowski carried the ball down the left side and sent a cross into the box. Tiernan Matthews came sliding in near the right post and knocked the ball into the net for the first goal.

Fernau and the Sanford defense stayed busy in the first half as the Auks rarely let the ball into their defensive end. Auks keeper Mason Kohl did make a save in the 27th minutes, but the Auks were right back on offense after that.

After the Warriors forced a save by Kohl early in the second, the Auks went back on the offensive. In the 47th minute, a Sanford defender tripped and was seated on the ground with the ball at his feet. As Fernau approached, Lotkowski worked the ball free and sent it to Beach, who hit the empty net with the game’s second goal.

The Warriors had a few chances in the second half. A shot was deflected over the end line in the 67th minute, and on the corner kick, an Auks defender made the stop. Later, a header off a free kick was wide.

The Auks finished with a 9-4 shot advantage and had a 9-1 edge in corner kicks. Kohl had four saves. Archmere (1-2) plays Thursday against St. Elizabeth at Banning Park at 3:45 p.m.

Fernau had six saves, and Liam Jezyk had one after coming in late. The Warriors (2-1-1) host St. Andrew’s on Thursday at 4 p.m.

