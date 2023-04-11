A light week awaits teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

The week after Easter is typically not a busy one for high school sports teams, and this year is no different. Baseball by far has the most crowded schedule, with a total of seven games between Tuesday and Saturday. There is some good action on the calendar, however.
Boys
Baseball
Wilmington Charter (3-2) at Archmere (2-2), 3:45 p.m.
Newark Charter (1-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-4), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Wednesday
Salesianum (2-3) at Saint Mark’s (7-0), 4 p.m. These longtime rivals renew acquaintances at Gene Alessandrini Field, and despite the difference in the won-loss record, the Spartans would be well advised to not take the Sals lightly. Salesianum removed Sussex Central from the ranks of the unbeaten over the weekend and has the talent to do it again. The Spartans have been scoring plenty of runs this season, although their last win came on an afternoon when the bats were relatively quiet.
Thursday
Brandywine (1-2) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday
Caesar Rodney (4-1) at Archmere, noon
Salesianum at Cape Henlopen (4-1), 1 p.m.
Delmar (2-3) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Salesianum (4-1) at St. Mary’s (Md.), 6 p.m.
Friday
Salesianum at Durham Academy (N.C.), 4 p.m.
Saturday
West Chester Rustin (Pa.) at Archmere (3-2), noon
Tatnall (3-1) at Saint Mark’s, noon
Volleyball
Cape Henlopen (6-0) at Salesianum (6-0), 6:30 p.m. Two of the three remaining undefeated teams battle at Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium. The Vikings, under coach Tyler Coupe, a Salesianum graduate and former player, have dropped just two sets all season. The Sals, meanwhile, have recorded six sweeps.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Bob Behr Invitational, 10 a.m. at Tower Hill School
Lacrosse
Saturday
Ursuline (2-1) at Wilmington Friends (1-3), 11 a.m.
Softball
Hodgson (1-4) at Saint Mark’s (5-0), noon
Wilmington Charter (1-2) at Archmere (3-2), 2 p.m.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Bob Behr Invitational, 10 a.m. at Tower Hill School