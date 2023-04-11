A light week awaits teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

The week after Easter is typically not a busy one for high school sports teams, and this year is no different. Baseball by far has the most crowded schedule, with a total of seven games between Tuesday and Saturday. There is some good action on the calendar, however.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (3-2) at Archmere (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Newark Charter (1-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-4), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Wednesday

Salesianum (2-3) at Saint Mark’s (7-0), 4 p.m. These longtime rivals renew acquaintances at Gene Alessandrini Field, and despite the difference in the won-loss record, the Spartans would be well advised to not take the Sals lightly. Salesianum removed Sussex Central from the ranks of the unbeaten over the weekend and has the talent to do it again. The Spartans have been scoring plenty of runs this season, although their last win came on an afternoon when the bats were relatively quiet.

Thursday

Brandywine (1-2) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Caesar Rodney (4-1) at Archmere, noon

Salesianum at Cape Henlopen (4-1), 1 p.m.

Delmar (2-3) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Salesianum (4-1) at St. Mary’s (Md.), 6 p.m.

Friday

Salesianum at Durham Academy (N.C.), 4 p.m.

Saturday

West Chester Rustin (Pa.) at Archmere (3-2), noon

Tatnall (3-1) at Saint Mark’s, noon

Volleyball

Friday

Cape Henlopen (6-0) at Salesianum (6-0), 6:30 p.m. Two of the three remaining undefeated teams battle at Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium. The Vikings, under coach Tyler Coupe, a Salesianum graduate and former player, have dropped just two sets all season. The Sals, meanwhile, have recorded six sweeps.

Track and field

Saturday

Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Bob Behr Invitational, 10 a.m. at Tower Hill School

Girls

Lacrosse

Saturday

Ursuline (2-1) at Wilmington Friends (1-3), 11 a.m.

Softball

Saturday

Hodgson (1-4) at Saint Mark’s (5-0), noon

Wilmington Charter (1-2) at Archmere (3-2), 2 p.m.

Track and field

Saturday

Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Bob Behr Invitational, 10 a.m. at Tower Hill School