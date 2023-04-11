Good Friday Life Chains in Wilmington Diocese give witness for life on most solemn day of the year

On the afternoon of April 7, Good Friday Life Chains took place at four locations in the Diocese of Wilmington. Life Chains are a peaceful vigil held at busy locations to witness for the voiceless unborn. Participants held signs and stood in silence and prayer as those who drove by witnessed the commitment to the pro-life cause.

More than 40 participants attended the New Castle County Life Chain near the Fairfax Shopping Center on Route 202 in Wilmington. According to a spokesperson for Delaware Right to Life, “Many passing cars and trucks beeped or gave us a ‘thumbs up’. There were also a few passing obscenities as well as some ‘one finger salutes’. Overall, however, the response was more positive than negative.”

In addition to the Route 202 location, Life Chains were also held outside Planned Parenthood of Dover, at St. Jude’s Church, Lewes, and the intersection of Hwy. 1 and South Ninth Street in South Bethany Beach.

For more information on Delaware Right to Life, go to https://derighttolife.org/.