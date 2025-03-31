A pair of lacrosse games between unbeaten teams highlights girls high school sports week in Diocese of Wilmington

Yes, it’s early in the season, but battles between undefeated clubs are worth noting. This week, there are two girls lacrosse matches on the schedule that will get some attention, along with a soccer game. Saint Mark’s and Archmere will be playing in the lacrosse; both teams have visions of deep state tournament runs, but they’ll have to take care of business at the front end of the season first.

The schedule isn’t too busy, but there are games somewhere every day. As usual, check ticket and spectator policies before heading out, and remember that schedules are subject to change.

Lacrosse

Monday, March 31

Polytech (0-2) vs. Padua (1-1), 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Ursuline (0-2) at Milford (1-1), 4 p.m.

Caravel (3-0) at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 4 p.m. Both Caravel and Saint Mark’s have lit up the scoreboard in the early going. Katie Hanich had five goals in the Spartans’ win, while Caravel has gotten goals from a bunch of players, led by Carson Peace.

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 1

Wilmington Friends (2-0) at Archmere (3-0), 3:45 p.m. The second battle of the unbeatens this week takes place on the turf in Claymont. The Quakers and Auks are among the highest-scoring teams in the state. A big save could be the difference in this one.

Tower Hill (0-0) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Timothy, 4:!5 p.m.

Thursday, April 3

Wilmington Charter (1-1) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Archmere at Conrad (0-2), 4 p.m.

Friday, April 4

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Salisbury School at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Shipley (Pa.) at Archmere, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

Ursuline at Newark Charter (1-1), 11 a.m.

Wilmington Friends vs. Padua, 11 a.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Soccer

Tuesday, April 1

Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Sussex Academy (2-0), 4 p.m. Two teams that have become regular participants in the state tournament meet in Georgetown. Saint Mark’s is scoring goals at an unbelievable pace thus far, but the Seahawks have not allowed a single tally in two wins.

Ursuline (1-1) at Tower Hill (0-0), 4 p.m.

Archmere (1-1) vs. Padua, 7 p.m. at Fusco Field, Salesianum

Thursday, April 3

Padua at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Caravel (1-0), 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

Archmere at Caesar Rodney (1-0), 2:30 p.m.

Softball

Monday, March 31

Saint Mark’s (2-1) at Lake Forest (2-0), 4:15 p.m. It’s a battle of the Spartans. Lake has a dual threat in pitcher Carah Sumpter, who also delivered a game-winning home run in the team’s last game. Saint Mark’s has had the bats going in their last two games, and Gabby Saggione has emerged in the circle.

Tuesday, April 1

Wilmington Charter (1-2) vs. Padua (2-0), 3 p.m. at Brandywood Fields

Ursuline (2-0) vs. Odyssey (0-1), 3:30 p.m. at Greenbank Park

Newark Charter (1-1) at Archmere (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2

Concord (2-0) at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 3

Ursuline at Christiana (1-1), 4 p.m.

Padua at Odessa (0-2), 4 p.m.

Holly Grove at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 4

Archmere at Concord, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

Padua at St. Georges (0-2), 11 a.m.

Indian River (2-0) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Monday, March 31

Sussex Academy (0-2) at Archmere (3-0), 3:45 p.m.

Kent Island at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 1

Glasgow (0-1) vs. Ursuline (1-0), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Appoquinimink (1-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (0-1) vs. Padua (1-1), 4 p.m. at Delcastle Recreation Center

Wednesday, April 2

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 3

Wilmington Charter (2-0) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Newark Charter (3-0) vs. Padua, 4 p.m. at Delcastle Recreation Center

Friday, April 4

Cape Henlopen (2-0)at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill (0-0), 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

Sussex Central (0-1) vs. Padua, 11 a.m. at Delcastle Recreation Center

Track

Tuesday, April 1

Archmere and Newark Charter at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

Archmere, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Delaware Invitational, University of Delaware, Newark