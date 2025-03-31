Boys high school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington enter second week of spring season

The second full week of the spring sports campaigns kicks off March 31 with nice weather and some lacrosse on the schedule. Baseball has the day off before resuming on Tuesday, and there is volleyball every day of the week.

Salesianum lacrosse is off to a big start, with wins in Maryland and Indiana. The Sals return home this week for a showdown with Caesar Rodney before they host Chaminade from Long Island in a battle of national powers.

It’s always a good idea to check ticket and stadium policies. Schedules are subject to change.

Lacrosse

Monday, March 31

Archmere (3-0) at First State Military, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Indian River (1-1), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-5) at North Caroline, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 1

Caesar Rodney (1-1) at Salesianum (2-0), 7 p.m. Salesianum opens a big week with a game against one of the top squads in Delaware. Tanner Smith and Ian Betts lead the Riders’ offense, and they’ll try to beat Sals goalie Cam Taylor. The Sals are coming off season-opening wins in Maryland and Indiana.

Wednesday, April 2

Conrad (0-1) at Archmere, 3:$5 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Cape Henlopen, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

Saint Mark’s at Woodbridge (0-1), noon

Chaminade (N.Y.) at Salesianum, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday, March 31

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Tatnall (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 1

Odyssey (0-1) at Archmere (2-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2

Smyrna (1-1) at Salesianum (2-0), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 3

Delaware Military (0-2) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 4

Conrad (1-2) at Saint Mark’s, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

Newark Charter (1-1) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Baseball

Tuesday, April 1

Delcastle (0-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-2), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4 p.m.

Archmere (1-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 4 p.m.

Appoquinimink (0-2) at Salesianum (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 3

Wilmington Charter (0-1) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Appoquinimink at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Greenwood Mennonite at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-4), 4 p.m.

Friday, April 4

Ss. Peter and Paul at Friends School of Baltimore, 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Tatnall (0-1), 4 p.m.

Salesianum vs. Conrad (1-0), 4:30 p.m. at Richey Elementary School. The Sals hit the road for the first time, facing the dangerous Red Wolves. Salesianum’s offense has been red-hot on at their new home, but this game marks their first on grass.

Saturday, April 5

Archmere at Devon Prep, 10 a.m.

Salesianum at St. Michael Academy (N.Y.), 1 p.m.

Tennis

Monday, March 31

Sussex Academy (1-1) at Archmere (3-0), 3:45 p.m.

Kent Island at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 1

Archmere at Appoquinimink (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 4

Cape Henlopen (3-0) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

Salesianum (1-1) at Sussex Central (0-1), 11 a.m.

Track

Tuesday, April 1

Archmere and Newark Charter at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

Archmere, Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Delaware Invitational, University of Delaware, Newark